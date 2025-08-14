Superman, which was produced, written, and directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Suicide Squad), has soared at the box office as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. It will be available to buy or rent on Friday, August 15 on Prime Video.
In this new adaptation, after the Man of Steel intervenes in an international conflict orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor, he faces intentional consequences and must win back public support with the help of his reporter and superhero colleagues.
How to watch ‘Superman’ on Prime Video
You can watch Superman, which has a run time of 2 hours and 10 minutes, by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $29.99 to preorder. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to watch Superman on Prime Video. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video Store.
Who is the cast and crew behind ‘Superman’?
This fresh take on Superman stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Pearl) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu, Juror No. 2) as Lex Luthor.
The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi (Twilight, X-Men: First Class), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (Firefly, The Rookie), and Isabela Merced (The Last of Us).
The film, which was written and directed by James Gunn, is based on the character co-created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
What else is on Prime Video?
You can watch other summer blockbusters like Heads of State or superhero stories like The Boys or Invincible with a Prime membership. Other recent box office hits available to rent or buy include How to Train Your Dragon, Sinners, and more.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.