Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, after planning a special outing for her family, they make a crucial mistake and leave her home alone. Fed up and feeling underappreciated, she sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family scrambles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.
How to stream ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ on Prime Video
Oh. What. Fun. will be available to stream on Wednesday, December 3 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Oh. What. Fun.’?
In addition to Michelle Pfeiffer, Oh. What. Fun. also stars Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything), Chloë Grace Moretz (The Peripheral), Denis Leary (The Amazing Spider-Man), Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Devery Jacobs (Backspot), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Jason Schwartzman (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives), and Joan Chen (Didi).
Directed by Michael Showalter (The Idea of You), Oh. What. Fun. was written by Chandler Baker and Michael Showalter, based on a story by Chandler Baker. The film is produced by Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, and Kate Churchill.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other holiday films on Prime Video like The Family Stone, Your Christmas or Mine?, and Candy Cane Lane.
