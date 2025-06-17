It’s back to school in the teaser for the second season of Maxton Hall—The World Between Us, the global phenomenon on Prime Video based on the best-selling novels from Mona Kasten.
Season 1 of Maxton Hall which premiered in May 2024, is Prime Video’s most watched International Original series. It has already been renewed for a third season.
How can I watch ‘Maxton Hall’ on Prime Video?
Based on Save You, the second book in Kasten’s young-adult book series, Season 2 of Maxton Hall will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 7 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which anyone in the U.S. can join for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
What is Season 2 of ‘Maxton Hall’ about?
After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in his family changes everything, James (Damian Hardung) brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality.
Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James—and never before has anyone hurt her so deeply. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her yet and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James—especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Maxton Hall’?
In addition to lead actors Hardung and Herbig-Matten, the Maxton Hall cast includes Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, and Eli Riccardi as Elaine.
Martin Schreier returns to direct the upcoming season of the series.
What else is on Prime Video?
All six episodes from Season 1 of Maxton Hall are available to watch with a Prime membership.There are also films and series like Cruel Intentions, Picture This, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Culpa Tuya. Viewers can choose among different languages for subtitle or audio options across many of our titles, and Prime Video also offers AI-aided dubbing on select licensed movies and series that would not have been dubbed otherwise.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
