Prime takes the very best of what Amazon offers and gives members fast, free delivery, savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in one affordable membership.

Whether you love to shop, stream, or search for the best deals and discounts available, there are many benefits that make a Prime membership worthwhile.

Ready to start enjoying all of these benefits and more? Below you’ll find instructions on how to sign up for a Prime membership.

How to sign up for a Prime membership on a mobile browser

Are you on a smartphone and want to sign up for Prime? Follow these steps.



Use your mobile browser and navigate to amazon.com/prime Before you sign up for Prime, you need an Amazon account. If you already have one, skip to step five. Select the “Create Account” option. Enter the requested information and tap “Continue.” Tap on the three-line menu button on the bottom right of the screen and tap “Try Prime.” Tap “Prime Free Trial” and follow the on-screen instructions to choose your membership and confirm your billing and shipping address. You’ll be automatically charged for Prime after the free trial period, cancel anytime. Download the Amazon app for an even better shopping experience.

How to sign up for a Prime membership on desktop

Do you prefer to use a computer to sign up for Prime? Thankfully, it’s easy to do so on the desktop too. Here’s how.



Navigate to amazon.com/prime in your internet browser. If you are not already an Amazon customer, you will need to create an account. Hover over the “Hello, sign in. Accounts & lists” button on the top right of the screen. Tap the “Start Here” button next to the “New Customer?” prompt. Enter the requested information and tap the “Continue” button. When you’re signed up, once again hover over the “Hello [your name]” button. Click on the “Prime membership” button in the drop-down menu. Follow the on-screen prompts, choosing the type of Prime membership you want and entering your credit card information. Confirm your billing and shipping address. You’ll be automatically charged for your membership after the free trial period.

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members. You can learn more about those memberships below.



How to know if you qualify for a discounted Prime membership



Amazon offers a 30-day trial for Prime, so you can take advantage of Prime’s benefits without paying a membership fee for 30 days to see if a membership is right for you.

But if the Prime membership fee is out of your budget, don’t fret. Amazon offers two discounted membership options: Prime Access and Prime Student.

Prime Student is $7.49 per month or $69 per year (after a free six-month trial) for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges. In addition to enjoying all of Prime’s benefits, Prime Student includes additional exclusive perks and discounts designed specifically for students.

To qualify for a Prime Student membership, you’ll need to use your .edu email address when you register, though you can also provide an alternative proof of college enrollment such as an image of your current student ID, transcript, or tuition bill.

Prime Access offers highly discounted Prime membership—just $6.99 per month, after a 30-day free trial—for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Access members can enjoy all of Prime’s benefits at a reduced cost.

To qualify, you just need to upload a photo for your ID card or eligibility letter when you complete the signup at the Amazon Prime Access website. You’ll also need to enter a payment method, such as a credit or debit card, as you can’t use the qualifying program to pay for your Prime membership.