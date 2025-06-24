Key takeaways
- Prime Day 2025 will run for a record 96 hours from July 8-11, making it the longest Prime Day event yet.
- Amazon is introducing “Today’s Big Deals” featuring themed daily deal drops with limited-time deep discounts from top brands.
- Prime for Young Adults members will receive 10% cash back on popular categories during the event.
- Alexa+, Amazon’s next-generation personal assistant, can help U.S. Prime members find and track deals this Prime Day.
1. Prime Day 2025 will offer 4 days of big deals—the longest event yet
This year’s Prime Day will start July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run until midnight on July 11—offering 96 hours of deals. That means Prime members have more time than ever to shop and save on millions of deals across top categories including fashion, beauty, and electronics.
New this year, Amazon introduces Today's Big Deals—themed daily deal drops featuring some of the most exciting deals of the event, exclusive to Prime members. Members can enjoy deep discounts across top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s. These special offers launch daily at midnight PDT and remain available for a limited time, while supplies last.
Amazon just announced the new Prime for Young Adults, Amazon’s discounted Prime membership that unlocks even more everyday savings, at only 50% of the cost. During Prime Day 2025, Prime for Young Adults members receive 10% cash back on popular categories—double the everyday, limited time 5% cash back as part of the membership. Prime for Young Adults members win big during Prime Day 2025 when they stack these savings with Prime Day deals.
Alexa+ is a next-generation personal assistant, and can help U.S. Prime members find deals this Prime Day. More than 1 million customers in the U.S now have access to Alexa+, and can ask Alexa+ for personalized deal recommendations, help track deals on items in your cart or on your wish list, and proactively notify you when an item drops into your preferred price range so you never miss a deal.
