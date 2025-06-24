Key takeaways

  • Prime Day 2025 will run for a record 96 hours from July 8-11, making it the longest Prime Day event yet.
  • Amazon is introducing “Today’s Big Deals” featuring themed daily deal drops with limited-time deep discounts from top brands.
  • Prime for Young Adults members will receive 10% cash back on popular categories during the event.
  • Alexa+, Amazon’s next-generation personal assistant, can help U.S. Prime members find and track deals this Prime Day.
Prime Day 2025 will begin on July 8, offering Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far from top brands like Sony, Dyson, and Living Proof. But that’s not all! There are a few things that make the 2025 Prime member-exclusive summer shopping event really stand out from years past.
Here are four things that make Prime Day 2025 different:

1. Prime Day 2025 will offer 4 days of big deals—the longest event yet

1. Prime Day 2025 will offer 4 days of big deals—the longest event yet
2. Prime Day 2025 will offer new themed daily deal drops
3. Prime for Young Adult members can save big during Prime Day 2025
4. Prime members can track the best Prime Day 2025 deals with Alexa+
1. Prime Day 2025 will offer 4 days of big deals—the longest event yet
This year’s Prime Day will start July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run until midnight on July 11—offering 96 hours of deals. That means Prime members have more time than ever to shop and save on millions of deals across top categories including fashion, beauty, and electronics.

2. Prime Day 2025 will offer new themed daily deal drops
New this year, Amazon introduces Today's Big Deals—themed daily deal drops featuring some of the most exciting deals of the event, exclusive to Prime members. Members can enjoy deep discounts across top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s. These special offers launch daily at midnight PDT and remain available for a limited time, while supplies last.

3. Prime for Young Adult members can save big during Prime Day 2025
Amazon just announced the new Prime for Young Adults, Amazon’s discounted Prime membership that unlocks even more everyday savings, at only 50% of the cost. During Prime Day 2025, Prime for Young Adults members receive 10% cash back on popular categories—double the everyday, limited time 5% cash back as part of the membership. Prime for Young Adults members win big during Prime Day 2025 when they stack these savings with Prime Day deals.

4. Prime members can track the best Prime Day 2025 deals with Alexa+
Alexa+ is a next-generation personal assistant, and can help U.S. Prime members find deals this Prime Day. More than 1 million customers in the U.S now have access to Alexa+, and can ask Alexa+ for personalized deal recommendations, help track deals on items in your cart or on your wish list, and proactively notify you when an item drops into your preferred price range so you never miss a deal.

Join Prime today to save big this Prime Day

Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the deals coming up on Prime Day. If you haven’t already, get signed up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
The history of Prime Day: A look back at Amazon’s biggest deal event of the summer

Since 2015, Prime Day has given Prime members exclusive access to deals on top brands and small businesses. Learn more about the history of this storied event.

Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinyoungadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Next, check out early Prime Day 2025 deals you can shop now.

