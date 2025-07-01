Treat yourself with a Prime Day meal

: During the Prime Day event, Prime members can use the code “PRIME50” to enjoy 50% off on a

Grubhub+

delivery order of $25 or more to save up to $20. The code can be entered during checkout or automatically applied by clicking the promo banner when shopping Grubhub on Amazon.com, the Amazon Shopping app, or the Grubhub app. More information can be found at

amazon.com/grubhub+

. Additional fees and terms apply.