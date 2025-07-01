Amazon’s biggest Prime Day event yet will kick off on July 8, 2025, offering members four days to shop millions of deals worldwide. This year’s extended shopping event will feature some of the hottest deals of the summer across more than 35 categories including apparel, beauty, and home from top brands like Away, Breville, Bissell, Kiehl’s, and Milk Makeup.
Fresh deals will appear as often as every five minutes during select periods, allowing Prime members to check back often and discover new offers.
New this year, Prime members can shop Today's Big Deals—daily deal drops featuring deep discounts across themes like Summer Savings and Premium Deals. During the drops, members can discover exciting deals from popular brands like Ninja, Sony, and Too Faced—while supplies last.
Join Prime today to access this four-day shopping event, plus year-round perks including unlimited fast free delivery, streaming entertainment, and exclusive member savings. Begin your Prime journey with a 30-day free trial today.
With four full days to shop, Prime members have more time than ever to explore and save. Here's an early look at some of the exciting offers coming this Prime Day:
Devices and tech deals
- Save up to 40% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and Hisense.
- Save up to 40% on select chargers and speakers from Anker.
- Save up to 40% on select Samsung Chromebooks.
- Save up to 30% on select ASUS laptops.
- Save up to 35% on select Samsung tablets.
- Shop special savings on Amazon device bundles like the Echo Dot Kids bundle with Echo Glow and Fire 7 Kids tablet bundle with 12 months of Kids+ and a backpack.
Fashion deals
- Save up to 50% on select Levi’s apparel.
- Save up to 50% on select Zappos styles from brands including Crocs, Steve Madden, and Merrell.
- Save up to 50% on select Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge kids apparel.
- Save up to 45% on select summer dresses from Zesica.
- Save up to 40% on select SOJOS sunglasses.
- Save up to 40% on select styles from Vans and CIDER; and shoes and apparel from Columbia.
- Save up to 25% on select Shopbop styles from brands including Madewell, Lioness, and FRAME.
- Save up to 20% on preloved luxury deals from What Goes Around Comes Around and Rebag.
Beauty and health deals
- Save up to 40% on select oral care from Philips Sonicare and Waterpik.
- Save up to 35% on Korean beauty favorites from medicube, Anua, and COSRX.
- Save up to 40% on select grace & stella skincare.
- Save up to 40% on select premium cosmetics from Tarte, Urban Decay, and IT Cosmetics.
- Save up to 30% on premium skincare from Clinique, Kiehl’s, and Sunday Riley; and haircare from Color Wow, Olaplex, and Living Proof.
- Save up to 30% on premium fragrances from Armani Beauty, Viktor&Rolf, and Calvin Klein.
- Save up to 30% on select products from Liquid I.V. and Vital Proteins; and supplements from Lemme, OLLY, and MaryRuth Organics.
- Save up to 25% on select skincare from Youth To The People and La Roche-Posay.
- Save up to 20% on men’s grooming products from Jack Black, Gillette, and Dove.
- Save up to 20% on select skincare from Laneige, Paula’s Choice, and Salt & Stone; and suncare from Supergoop!, EltaMD, and Sun Bum.
- Save up to 20% on top beauty brands including Sol de Janeiro, Dyson, and CeraVe; and haircare from Oribe, Kerastase, and K18.
- Save up to 20% on select PHLUR fragrances by Chriselle Lim.
- Save up to 20% on select Wonderskin lip products.
Home deals
- Save up to 50% on floorcare from Shark.
- Save up to 45% on select floorcare and air purifiers from Dyson.
- Save up to 40% on select floorcare from Bissell, iRobot, Tineco, and Eufy.
- Save up to 40% on select kitchen essentials from Vitamix, Our Place, and Bentgo.
- Save up to 35% on outdoor and lawn equipment from Greenworks.
- Save up to 25% on travel essentials from Away.
- Save up to 25% on select beverages from poppi and CELSIUS.
- Save up to 25% on coffee must-haves from Nespresso.
Toys and sporting goods deals
- Save up to 50% on NCAA, NFL, NBA, NHL, and NASCAR officially licensed league gear.
- Save up to 50% on pickleballs, footballs, and games from Franklin.
- Save up to 40% on Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel toys, apparel, and home goods.
- Save up to 30% on toys from Barbie, Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh, and Melissa & Doug.
- Save up to 20% on select Speedo swimwear and gear.
Other deals
- Save 40% across all Amazon Haul products on day one of Prime Day, with deals continuing throughout the event; plus, enjoy Amazon Haul's everyday savings of 5% off orders over $50 and 10% off orders over $75.
- Save up to 30% on select baby products from Owlet and Philips Avent.
- Save up to 35% on select Unwell Hydration by Alex Cooper.
- Save up to 30% on pet supplies from Greenies, Pet Honesty, and Purina.
- Save up to 20% on Pampers products.
Unlock even more value as a Prime member
From necessities to entertainment, Prime members can find exclusive savings across Amazon's services and products.
- Treat yourself with a Prime Day meal: During the Prime Day event, Prime members can use the code “PRIME50” to enjoy 50% off on a Grubhub+ delivery order of $25 or more to save up to $20. The code can be entered during checkout or automatically applied by clicking the promo banner when shopping Grubhub on Amazon.com, the Amazon Shopping app, or the Grubhub app. More information can be found at amazon.com/grubhub+. Additional fees and terms apply.
- Save big on select music merch with Amazon Music: During Prime Day, Prime members shopping for apparel, CDs, and vinyl can enjoy an additional 20% off select items on top of the already discounted Prime Day price when purchasing from the Amazon Music app.
- Save on Kindle essentials: Get up to 25% off the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition and the Amazon Kindle and deals on trending Kindle books like Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid, The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, and Untamed by Glennon Doyle.
- Book a great deal with Amazon Travel Deals: Save on summer vacation with up to 30% off base rates and earn 15% back in an Amazon.com gift card for customers who Reserve on Amazon from Avis, 20% off coach fares from Amtrak, up to 20% off select hotels and accommodations from Pure Michigan (Visit Michigan), save 20% off or more on select hotels from Visit Myrtle Beach, and save up to $1,200 per room on Carnival Cruise Line. Find out more about Prime Day Travel Deals.
Shop small this Prime Day
More than 60% of sales in Amazon's store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—this Prime Day new deals from small businesses are dropping all the time at amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness. Members in the U.S. can shop amazing small business deals, including up to 30% off select products from BeautyStat and Sweet July, 24% off select products from THE FRONTAL QUEEN, and 20% off select products from Donna's Recipe, Phlur, and The Lip Bar. Members can support and discover small businesses by looking out for the small business badge and visiting the small business storefront at amazon.com/supportsmall.
How to prepare to shop great deals this Prime Day
Prime members can use Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping features to find great deals that match their needs and interests:
- There are millions of customers in the U.S. with Early Access to Alexa+. Just ask Alexa+ for deal recommendations tailored to you and to notify you about new deals on items in your cart or on your wish list.
- Ask Rufus questions like “What Prime Day deals should I shop?” to get immediate, personalized recommendations tailored to your shopping history.
- Set up your Interests today by selecting categories you’re passionate about from golfing to cooking to music and instantly see relevant deal recommendations appear in your feed.
- Browse AI-powered Shopping Guides to quickly compare products across categories, read summarized reviews, and identify which upcoming deals to shop.
- Add items to your Lists to stay up to date when your saved products go on sale.
- Check your Buy Again section to spot items that you regularly purchase on deal.
Get ready to save big by joining Prime today
Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the deals coming up on Prime Day. If you haven’t already, sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinyoungadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
