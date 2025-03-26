Whether you're a photography enthusiast who always wants the best new gear, a golfer hooked on the latest equipment, a music lover who enjoys fresh merch from your favorite artists, or a football fan looking for new game-day apparel, staying on top of new products related to your interests can sometimes feel like a part-time job. Enter Amazon's newest AI-powered feature—Interests—which, which transforms how you discover and shop for products related to your passions by constantly checking new inventory that’s been added to Amazon’s vast online store to help you quickly and easily find new items you might want.
With Interests, you can create personalized shopping prompts tailored to your interests, price limits, and preferences, from mainstream to niche, using everyday language. Simply describe what you're looking for, from "Model building kits and accessories for hobbyist engineers and designers” or “Brewing tools and gadgets for coffee lovers” to “The latest pickleball gear and accessories.” Once you've created your prompt, Interests will do the work for you, continuously scanning Amazon’s store and proactively notifying you about newly available and relevant products, restocks, and deals that align with your interests.
Interests is currently available to a small subset of U.S. customers in our U.S. app (iOS and Android) and mobile website, and we look forward to rolling it out to the rest of U.S. customers in the coming months. You’ll know if you have the Interests feature if you see “Interests” when you tap the “Me” tab in the Amazon Shopping app.
How Interests works
Interests uses large language models (LLMs) to automatically translate everyday language into queries and attributes that traditional search engines can process and turn into product recommendations. For example, for “natural makeup products for summer glow from top brands,” Interests utilizes the LLM’s world knowledge to translate “top brands” into specific brands in the makeup category to make relevant recommendations. Interests works around the clock to find any new items that match your prompt, and it notifies you on any noteworthy updates.
Continuing to make shopping faster, easier, and more enjoyable with AI
Interests is one of the many ways we’re using AI to make shopping faster, easier, and more fun. Amazon is innovating in generative AI capabilities like Rufus, AI Shopping Guides, and review highlights that simplify product discovery and evaluation, automate finding new products, and build shopping confidence. We’ll continue to look for ways to enhance our shopping experience, making it more convenient and enjoyable for customers.
