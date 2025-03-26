Whether you're a photography enthusiast who always wants the best new gear, a golfer hooked on the latest equipment, a music lover who enjoys fresh merch from your favorite artists, or a football fan looking for new game-day apparel, staying on top of new products related to your interests can sometimes feel like a part-time job. Enter Amazon's newest

AI-powered

feature—Interests—which, which transforms how you discover and shop for products related to your passions by constantly checking new inventory that’s been added to Amazon’s vast online store to help you quickly and easily find new items you might want.