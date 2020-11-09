Facebook
Holiday
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 spotlights gifts from Black-owned businesses
Read more
November 09, 2020
Holiday
Amazon celebrates the human spirit in its 2020 holiday campaign
Read more
November 01, 2020
Retail
Amazon Home partners with Ciara and Russell Wilson to celebrate a "Hometown Hero"
Read more
October 27, 2020
Retail
Peek inside Amazon’s 2020 Holiday Wish Book
Read more
October 26, 2020
Whole Foods Market
Free, one-hour grocery pickup now available at all U.S. Whole Foods Market locations
Read more
October 21, 2020
Shopping
Amazon donates to charities around the world this holiday season
Read more
October 20, 2020
Sustainability
Amazon Renewed: like-new products with a guarantee
Read more
October 19, 2020
Shopping
Shop Black Friday-worthy deals during Amazon’s Holiday Dash event
Read more
October 16, 2020
Holiday
Amazon holiday gift guides are here—get a head start on gifting
Read more
October 05, 2020
Retail
Whole Foods Market and Amazon Stores offer "Spend $10, Get $10" Prime Day savings
Read more
September 29, 2020
Shopping
Announcing Prime Day 2020
Read more
September 27, 2020
Small business
Amazon Handmade celebrates five years of its U.S. store and gives back to Makers
Read more
September 25, 2020
