Trending headlines from Amazon News
See all news
A photo of the spheres at Amazon's Puget Sound headquarters.
Amazon in the community: Here’s what’s happening in Seattle, Bellevue, and the Puget Sound
Learn how we invest in the community, help power the local economy, and support our employees in the Puget Sound region.
Community
A rendering of the aerial view from above Met Park at Amazon's second headquarters.
Amazon in the community: Service, community, and commitment at HQ2
Learn how we invest in the community, help power the local economy, and support our employees in the National Capital Region.
Community
Workers harvesting seaweed from ocean, aerial view of winding river through green landscape
How Amazon’s $100 million Right Now Climate Fund is protecting and restoring nature around the world
Get the latest on how the fund is investing in nature-based climate projects across more than 15 countries.
Sustainability
interference
Inside Gen AI's split-second sprint from question to answer
AWS powers the work of “inference” with custom chips, smart routing systems, and purpose-built infrastructure—making AI faster and more affordable.
AWS
A man wearing a gray waffle weave shirt hands a white water bottle across a counter, to a man wearing a plaid button down.
Amazon offers free returns with no box, tape, or label needed
There are many ways Amazon will help get your return off your hands for free, including drop-off options at Staples, Whole Foods Market, and Kohl’s locations.
Operations
US map outline with Amazon smile logo superimposed
Amazon invests record $340 billion in U.S. infrastructure, jobs, and communities in 2025
Amazon’s 2025 investments support millions of jobs, advance AI innovation, and strengthen communities from major cities to small towns across America.
Job creation and investment
Harry Potter voice actors
How to listen to the new 'Harry Potter' audiobooks on Audible
Audible's new full-cast 'Harry Potter' audiobooks feature Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, and over 200 voice actors.
Entertainment
A customer makes an Amazon return at a Whole Foods Market store.
How the returns process works at Amazon
Everything you need to know about U.S. returns and how we work to give products a second life.
Retail
See all news