Harry Potter fans, get ready: The Harry Potter audiobooks are about to get a whole lot more immersive. Pottermore Publishing, in partnership with Audible, has announced brand-new full-cast productions of the Harry Potter books, breathing new life into stories that are beloved the world over.

These productions will include an all-new soundscape with produced sound effects and voice actors, making for an immersive listening experience of the original books. Not only that, but the productions will be available in full Dolby Atmos, ensuring that the real-world sound effects and stunning score sound even better and more realistic. These new productions won’t replace the classic recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry, but rather sit alongside them as another option for those who want to dive into the vast world of Harry Potter.

“Together with Pottermore Publishing, best-in-class producers, and over one hundred actors, we will introduce a groundbreaking new soundscape for the Wizarding World, as well as performances that will inspire our listeners’ imaginations and redefine these quintessential characters for a new generation,” said Bob Carrigan, CEO of Audible.



When will full-cast Harry Potter audiobooks be available?

The new productions are scheduled to begin release in late 2025.

How to listen on Audible

