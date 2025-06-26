One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in July:
Spotlight: ‘Heads of State’
In this action comedy premiering on July 2, UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) must put aside their not-so-friendly and very public rivalry when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles.
More Amazon Originals
‘Simple Plan: The Kids in the Crowd’
July 8. This new original documentary offers an unprecedented look into the rock band’s journey from Montreal basement shows to global stardom, as well as its continued impact as one of the most successful punk-rock groups still selling out venues worldwide.
‘Ballard’
‘Menem’
July 9. A fictionalized drama based on true events, Menem chronicles the decade-long presidency of Carlos Menem (Leonardo Sbaraglia) in 1990s Argentina. The six-episode series examines the charismatic Peronist’s rise to power, which coincided with economic convertibility and terrorist attacks in Buenos Aires.
‘One Night in Idaho: The College Murders’
July 11. The docuseries about the brutal 2022 murder of four students in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho, unfurls in four parts. Featuring exclusive interviews with the victims’ families and friends, it intimately explores this American tragedy and its legacy and fallout.
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’
July 16. In the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) look forward to another summer at Cousins Beach after her junior year of college. After a two-episode premiere, the remaining episodes will roll out every Wednesday until its series finale on September 17.
‘Surf Girls: International’
July 17. The second season of Surf Girls, produced by Reese Witherspoon, follows five up-and-coming female surfers representing their home countries as they travel the world to compete in the Challenger Series. To develop their careers, the young women overcome their own personal struggles under the challenges of the international spotlight.
‘Follow’ (‘Juegos de Seducción’)
July 18. In a new Amazon Original film, Sebastián (Diego Boneta) is a master con artist who seduces wealthy women to steal their money—until a chance encounter with Carolina (Martha Higareda), an enigmatic woman who pulls him into a passionate affair. But his next mark turns out to be her husband, a dangerous and powerful man who could bring everything crashing down.
‘Justice on Trial’
July 21. Judge Judy Sheindlin puts the U.S. justice system on trial in a high-stakes courtroom drama as she and her legal team re-create trials from notorious cases where following the letter of the law did not necessarily feel “just.”
‘Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War’
July 23. The second season of Shiny Happy People looks at the Teen Mania, once the largest youth ministry in the U.S. that attracted millions through their wildly popular stadium shows filled with religious rock anthems and purity oaths. But beneath the wholesome youth-group illusion lies a darker undercurrent under the command of a charismatic leader with expanding ambitions.
- Wed July 2 at 7:07 p.m. ET: Toronto Blue Jays
- Wed July 9 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Seattle Mariners
- Wed July 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET: Toronto Blue Jays
- Wed July 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Tampa Bay Rays
- Fri July 11 at 9 p.m. ET: Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Johanna Persson (Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok)
- Sat July 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas)
- Tue July 1 at 8 p.m. ET: Commissioner’s Cup: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
- Thu July 3 at 7 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
- Thu July 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics
- Thu July 24 at 7 p.m. ET: Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
- Thu July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics
Music
July 25–27. The Fuji Rock Festival, the largest outdoor music event in Japan, takes place once again at the Naeba ski resort in Niigata Prefecture. Headliners in 2025 include Fred Again, Vulfpeck, and Vampire Weekend.
New episodes
- Countdown
- Head Over Heels
- Marry My Husband
Full list of what’s new
July 1
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Baby Boom (1987)
Back to School (1986)
Bandits (2001)
Blown Away (1994)
Blue Crush (2002)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Colors (1988)
Creed II (2018)
Death Warrant (1990)
Double Impact (1991)
Dressed to Kill (1980)
Duck Soup (1933)
Every Day (2018)
Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
Fast Five (2011)
Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
Gladiator (2000)
Hart's War (2002)
Hidden Figures (2017)
Hoodlum (1997)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
Into the Blue (2005)
Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)
It Came From Outer Space (1953)
K-PAX (2001)
Leaving Las Vegas (1996)
Licorice Pizza (2021)
Little Fockers (2010)
Little Man (2006)
Mad Max (1980)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
No Way Out (1987)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Paths of Glory (1957)
Rings (2017)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa (2006)
Rocky II (1979)
Rocky III (1982)
Rocky IV (1985)
Rocky V (1990)
Salt (2010)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Sherlock Season 1 (2010)
Shooter Seasons 1–3 (2016)
Teen Wolf (1985)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
The Addams Family (2019)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Apartment (1960)
The Bone Collector (1999)
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
The Funhouse (1981)
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Horse Soldiers (1959)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Hustle (2019)
The Informant! (2009)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
What's the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
Windtalkers (2002)
Witness for the Prosecution (1958)
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)
