Still thinking about Bosch: Legacy, which just aired its third and final season? The teaser for Ballard, starring Maggie Q as Renée Ballard, has just dropped.
Ballard, a homicide detective who appeared in the Bosch: Legacy series finale, investigates cold cases in the Los Angeles Police Department with the help of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Like Bosch: Legacy, the spin-off will be based on the works of best-selling author Michael Connelly.
When is the ‘Ballard’ release date?
It follows the series finale of Bosch: Legacy, whose third and final season concluded in April.
How to stream ‘Ballard’ on Prime Video
Ballard will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What else is on Prime Video?
All three seasons of Bosch: Legacy are available to stream on Prime Video. In addition, you can find shows like Nikita or Designated Survivor, as well as films such as Mission: Impossible III, all featuring Maggie Q.
