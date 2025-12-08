The Golden Globe Foundation just announced the nominees for the best films and TV series of the year—including seven nominations for Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios across performances by Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), Robin Wright (The Girlfriend), and more.
Before the January 11 telecast in Los Angeles, catch up on these titles on Prime Video:
Scene from Fallout season 2.

What’s new on Prime Video in December, including ‘Fallout,’ ‘Oh. What. Fun.,’ and more

Check out what films, series, sports, and fresh episodes are premiering this month on the streaming service.

Dramatic films

‘After the Hunt’

Couple standing in modern home with exposed brick walls
Julia Roberts was nominated for her role as a college professor in this Luca Guadagnino film from Amazon MGM Studios.
Available on Prime Video

‘Die My Love’

AA_GGNominee_DieMyLove
Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for her role as a young mother in rural Montana, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz.
Available to preorder

‘Hedda’

Tessa Thompson as Hedda
Tessa Thompson was nominated for her work in the titular role in this modern adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen play from Amazon MGM Studios.
Prime Original

‘It Was Just an Accident’

The thriller, written and directed by Jafar Panahi, about an unassuming mechanic who has a chance encounter with a man he suspects to be his former sadistic jailhouse captor, received four nominations.
Available to preorder

‘Sentimental Value’

The latest film from writer-director Joachim Trier, which examines a lauded filmmaker’s estranged relationship with his two daughters, received nine nominations, including nods for its performances from Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning, and Stellan Skarsgård.
Available to preorder
‘Sinners’

Scene featuring men in 1920s attire riding in a red convertible car
The Jim Crow–era horror film received seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and nods for writer-director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to HBO Max

‘Sorry, Baby’

Eva Victor, who wrote and directed the independent film, received a nomination for her lead role as a college professor who struggles after a sexual assault.
Available to rent or buy, or watch with a subscription to HBO Max

‘The Smashing Machine’

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were nominated for their performances in this biopic about UFC fighter Mark Kerr and his girlfriend Dawn Staples.
Available to rent or buy

Musical or comedy films

‘Blue Moon’

Directed by Richard Linklater, Blue Moon was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Ethan Hawke’s performance as songwriter Lorenz Hart on the opening night of Oklahoma!.
Available to rent or buy
‘Bugonia’

Emma Stone in Bugonia
Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons received nominations for their performances in this film about two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a CEO whom they believe is an alien intent on destroying the planet.
Available to rent or buy

‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’

Rose Byrne was nominated for her role as Linda, who attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness and her relationship with her absent husband.
Available to rent or buy

‘One Battle After Another’

Bob Ferguson (Leonardo Di Caprio) with intense expression driving a car and wearing a plaid shirt.
The film about a paranoid former revolutionary from Paul Thomas Anderson was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and also received nods for its director, screenplay, and performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, and more.
Available to rent or buy

Cinematic and box office achievement

‘F1’

A group of F1 drivers
The film about racing legend Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was nominated for its Hans Zimmer score and its box office success.
Available to buy

‘Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning’

AA_June2025_MI_Standard-Hero_V2_600kb_2000x1125
The closing chapter of the classic franchise stars Tom Cruise in his signature role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.
Available to rent or buy, or watch with a subscription to Paramount+

‘Weapons’

Weapons inline
Amy Madigan was nominated for her unforgettable role as Aunt Gladys in the summer horror hit about a community where all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at the same time.
Available to rent or buy, or watch with a subscription to HBO Max

‘Wicked: For Good’

Elphaba and Galinda
The highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s Wicked received five nominations, including for its songs and performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Galinda.
Available to preorder
Animated films

‘Elio’

AA_GGNominee_Elio
In a fun-filled cosmic misadventure from Pixar, Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, is beamed up to an interplanetary organization with members from galaxies far and wide.
Available to rent or buy

‘Little Amélie or the Character of Rain’

In this co-production from France and Belgium, Amélie takes a bite of chocolate and awakens to all the world’s wonders in postwar Japan.
Available to preorder

TV drama

‘Matlock’

Kathy Bates was again nominated for her role as brilliant attorney Matty Matlock in this gender-flipped adaptation of the classic series.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to Paramount+

‘MobLand’

Helen Mirren was nominated for her performance in this series about two mob families that clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to Paramount+

‘Pluribus’

The latest series from Vince Gilligan stars his Better Call Saul muse Rhea Seehorn, who was recognized for her role as an unhappy woman who must save the world.
Available to watch with a subscription to Apple TV

‘Severance’

The acclaimed psychological thriller from Ben Stiller about employees at a biotech corporation has been singled out for its acting performances from Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman.
Available to watch with a subscription to Apple TV

‘Slow Horses’

The British spy thriller about an MI5 unit of disgraced agents received nominations for best TV drama and its lead actor Gary Oldman.
Available to watch with a subscription to Apple TV

‘Task’

Mark Ruffalo was nominated for his role as FBI agent Tom Brandis, a former priest who is investigating a string of violent robberies.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to HBO Max

‘The Last of Us’

The acclaimed TV adaptation of the video game was nominated for Bella Ramsey’s performance as Ellie, whose immunity to an infection makes her a target in a dystopian world.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to HBO Max
‘The Morning Show’

Billy Crudup was recognized for his role as Cory Ellison, the CEO of the network that produces a morning news program.
Available to watch with a subscription to Apple TV

‘The Pitt’

Noah Wyle was nominated for his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in a series that has been hailed for its realistic depictions of a trauma center.
Available to watch with a subscription to HBO Max

‘The White Lotus’

The series’s third season, which takes place in Thailand, was nominated for best drama and acting performances from Walter Goggins, Parker Posey, and more.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to HBO Max

TV musical or comedy

‘Abbott Elementary’

Abbott Elementary
The comedy from Quinta Brunson about public school teachers in Philadelphia was once again nominated for best TV comedy.
Available to buy

‘Hacks’

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbender were nominated for their roles as legendary stand-up Deborah Vance and young comedy writer Ava Daniels.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to HBO Max

‘The Studio’

The Hollywood satire from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg was nominated for best TV comedy, as well as its performances from Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara.
Available to watch with a subscription to Apple TV

Limited series, anthology, or made-for-TV movie

‘All Her Fault’

Sarah Snook, who plays a mother whose son disappears, was nominated for this limited series based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara.
Available to watch with a subscription to Peacock

‘Long Bright River’

Amanda Seyfried was nominated for her role as a Philadelphia police officer who searches for her sister, an addict who has gone missing.
Available to buy, or watch with a subscription to Peacock

‘The Girlfriend’

Robin Wright stars in the new Prime Video series The Girlfriend.
The psychological thriller from Prime Video received two nominations, including one for Robin Wright’s performance as a mother whose life spirals after her son’s new partner (Olivia Cooke) enters their world.
Prime Original

‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’

Narrow Road to the Deep North
Jacob Elordi was recognized for his role as Dorrigo Evans, a prisoner of war whose memory of his one true love helps him survive the darkest of times during World War II.
Prime Original

Stand-up comedy

‘Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?’

In his latest special, Bill Maher offers up his scathing commentary on the hypocrisies of both conservative and liberal politics.
Available to watch with a subscription to HBO Max

‘Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life’

The Emmy Award winner brings his irresistible charm and quick wit to the most beautiful place on earth: New Jersey.
Available to watch with a subscription to HBO Max
