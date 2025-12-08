The Golden Globe Foundation just announced the nominees for the best films and TV series of the year—including seven nominations for Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios across performances by Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), Robin Wright (The Girlfriend), and more.
Dramatic films
‘After the Hunt’
Julia Roberts was nominated for her role as a college professor in this Luca Guadagnino film from Amazon MGM Studios.
‘Die My Love’
Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for her role as a young mother in rural Montana, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz.
‘Hedda’
Tessa Thompson was nominated for her work in the titular role in this modern adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen play from Amazon MGM Studios.
‘It Was Just an Accident’
The thriller, written and directed by Jafar Panahi, about an unassuming mechanic who has a chance encounter with a man he suspects to be his former sadistic jailhouse captor, received four nominations.
‘Sentimental Value’
The latest film from writer-director Joachim Trier, which examines a lauded filmmaker’s estranged relationship with his two daughters, received nine nominations, including nods for its performances from Renate Reinsve, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning, and Stellan Skarsgård.
‘Sinners’
The Jim Crow–era horror film received seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and nods for writer-director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sorry, Baby’
Eva Victor, who wrote and directed the independent film, received a nomination for her lead role as a college professor who struggles after a sexual assault.
‘The Smashing Machine’
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were nominated for their performances in this biopic about UFC fighter Mark Kerr and his girlfriend Dawn Staples.
Musical or comedy films
‘Blue Moon’
Directed by Richard Linklater, Blue Moon was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Ethan Hawke’s performance as songwriter Lorenz Hart on the opening night of Oklahoma!.
‘Bugonia’
Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons received nominations for their performances in this film about two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a CEO whom they believe is an alien intent on destroying the planet.
‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’
Rose Byrne was nominated for her role as Linda, who attempts to navigate her child’s mysterious illness and her relationship with her absent husband.
‘One Battle After Another’
The film about a paranoid former revolutionary from Paul Thomas Anderson was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and also received nods for its director, screenplay, and performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, and more.
Cinematic and box office achievement
‘F1’
The film about racing legend Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was nominated for its Hans Zimmer score and its box office success.
‘Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning’
The closing chapter of the classic franchise stars Tom Cruise in his signature role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.
‘Weapons’
Amy Madigan was nominated for her unforgettable role as Aunt Gladys in the summer horror hit about a community where all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at the same time.
‘Wicked: For Good’
The highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s Wicked received five nominations, including for its songs and performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Galinda.
Animated films
‘Elio’
In a fun-filled cosmic misadventure from Pixar, Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, is beamed up to an interplanetary organization with members from galaxies far and wide.
‘Little Amélie or the Character of Rain’
In this co-production from France and Belgium, Amélie takes a bite of chocolate and awakens to all the world’s wonders in postwar Japan.
TV drama
‘Matlock’
Kathy Bates was again nominated for her role as brilliant attorney Matty Matlock in this gender-flipped adaptation of the classic series.
‘MobLand’
Helen Mirren was nominated for her performance in this series about two mob families that clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.
‘Pluribus’
The latest series from Vince Gilligan stars his Better Call Saul muse Rhea Seehorn, who was recognized for her role as an unhappy woman who must save the world.
‘Severance’
The acclaimed psychological thriller from Ben Stiller about employees at a biotech corporation has been singled out for its acting performances from Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman.
‘Slow Horses’
The British spy thriller about an MI5 unit of disgraced agents received nominations for best TV drama and its lead actor Gary Oldman.
‘Task’
Mark Ruffalo was nominated for his role as FBI agent Tom Brandis, a former priest who is investigating a string of violent robberies.
‘The Last of Us’
The acclaimed TV adaptation of the video game was nominated for Bella Ramsey’s performance as Ellie, whose immunity to an infection makes her a target in a dystopian world.
‘The Morning Show’
Billy Crudup was recognized for his role as Cory Ellison, the CEO of the network that produces a morning news program.
‘The Pitt’
Noah Wyle was nominated for his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in a series that has been hailed for its realistic depictions of a trauma center.
‘The White Lotus’
The series’s third season, which takes place in Thailand, was nominated for best drama and acting performances from Walter Goggins, Parker Posey, and more.
TV musical or comedy
‘Abbott Elementary’
The comedy from Quinta Brunson about public school teachers in Philadelphia was once again nominated for best TV comedy.
‘Hacks’
Jean Smart and Hannah Einbender were nominated for their roles as legendary stand-up Deborah Vance and young comedy writer Ava Daniels.
‘The Studio’
The Hollywood satire from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg was nominated for best TV comedy, as well as its performances from Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara.
Limited series, anthology, or made-for-TV movie
‘All Her Fault’
Sarah Snook, who plays a mother whose son disappears, was nominated for this limited series based on the novel of the same name by Andrea Mara.
‘Long Bright River’
Amanda Seyfried was nominated for her role as a Philadelphia police officer who searches for her sister, an addict who has gone missing.
‘The Girlfriend’
The psychological thriller from Prime Video received two nominations, including one for Robin Wright’s performance as a mother whose life spirals after her son’s new partner (Olivia Cooke) enters their world.
‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
Jacob Elordi was recognized for his role as Dorrigo Evans, a prisoner of war whose memory of his one true love helps him survive the darkest of times during World War II.
Stand-up comedy
‘Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?’
In his latest special, Bill Maher offers up his scathing commentary on the hypocrisies of both conservative and liberal politics.
‘Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life’
The Emmy Award winner brings his irresistible charm and quick wit to the most beautiful place on earth: New Jersey.
