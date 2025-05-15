The NFL returns to Prime Video for the fourth season of Thursday Night Football with a preseason game in August and extends all the way to January with a Wild Card playoff game.
This year's regular season schedule features all 14 playoff teams from this past year, beginning with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 2 on September 11. There will be 10 divisional games as well and other high-profile matchups, with some highlights including:
- The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants
- A star-studded matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions
- Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Bills hosting the Houston Texans
- An AFC North showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals
- A classic NFC rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams
- A Black Friday Football face-off between the Eagles and the Chicago Bears
- A Christmas Day nightcap between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs
Here is the full 2025 Thursday Night Football schedule.
2025 Thursday Night Football schedule
TNF Tonight pregame coverage begins each Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
- Preseason—Thursday, August 21: New England Patriots at New York Giants
- Week 2—September 11: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
- Week 3—September 18: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Week 4—September 25: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 5—October 2: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Week 6—October 9: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
- Week 7—October 16: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 8—October 23: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 9—October 30: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
- Week 10—November 6: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Week 11—November 13: New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Week 12—November 20: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Week 13—Friday, November 28 (Black Friday): Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 14—December 4: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
- Week 15—December 11: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 16—December 18: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 17—December 25: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
- Wild Card playoff game: January 10 or 11; Matchup TBD
How to watch 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video
Viewers in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video from hundreds of compatible devices worldwide. This includes desktops, smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs through Prime Video or the Prime Video app.
In addition, viewers can stream online on Amazon.com and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish on Prime Video.
For all the latest information regarding TNF on Prime Video, visit the Thursday Night Football page on Prime Video. Follow @NFLonPrime and the recently launched @SportsOnPrime handle, across all major social networks, for highlights, features, viral moments, and more from Prime Video sports.
How to sign up for Prime Video
Prime Video is one of the many great benefits of a Prime membership. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year annually.
Amazon also offers additional discounted membership options for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients. These memberships provide the same valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Prime Video has even more live sports, as well as movies, series, documentaries, and other exciting content.
Check out some of Amazon's original series and movies, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Fallout, as well as Another Simple Favor, Holland, and G20.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon's new "Shop the Show" feature.
