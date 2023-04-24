Prime’s mission is to bring the best of shopping and entertainment to all customers, regardless of income. That’s why we created Prime Access, a discounted membership for qualifying government assistance recipients that is half of the cost of a regular Prime membership. Learn more about the program below and the easy way to sign up.

How do I join Prime Access?

With Prime Access, eligible members can pay just $6.99/month (normally $14.99/month) for a Prime membership.

To sign up, visit the Prime Access page. You’ll be directed to upload an image of your EBT card, Medicaid eligibility letter, or proof of participation in another government assistance program. Once you enter your payment and billing information, you’re all set to start enjoying Prime benefits every day.

If you're already a Prime member, you can also update your membership to Prime Access by visiting the Prime Access page and uploading your eligibility verification.

New Prime members receive a free 30-day trial before the $6.99 monthly charge begins.

More savings for more people. Amazon recently teamed up with WinnResidential—one of the top property managers of low-income housing in the US—to bring Prime to thousands of residents at more than 46,000 Winn subsidized housing units across the country through an exclusive 3-month offer. Read more about Prime Access

As a government assistance recipient, which programs are eligible for Prime Access?

You can provide proof of eligibility or participation from the following programs:



SNAP EBT

Medicaid

Woman, Infants, and Children Program (WIC)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Direct Express Debit Card (DE)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

National School Lunch Program (NSLP)

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Tribal Assistance Eligibility Letter (TTANF)

What is Prime Access?

Other than the discounted monthly price, Prime Access gets you the exact same incredible benefits of a regular Prime membership, like Prime Video entertainment and low prices on medications from Amazon Pharmacy.

Can you share Prime benefits with family members?

Yes! You can share free Prime delivery, free digital content, and more through Amazon Household. Learn more about how Amazon Household works.

How long does eligibility for Prime Access last?

In order to keep your Access membership, you must reverify your eligibility every 12 months. Don’t worry, we’ll send you a reminder email when it’s time to reverify your info.

Can you cancel your Prime Access membership at any time?

Yes, cancel your Prime Access membership at any time by visiting your account and updating your membership preferences.

What are other ways Amazon is helping customers save money?

Amazon offers SNAP EBT-eligible groceries, RxPass that provides more than 50 common generic prescription medications for only $5 a month, Prime member pricing, a Layaway option on thousands of items, a discounted Prime membership for students, Amazon Prime Secured Card, which offers 2% rewards on Amazon purchases with an eligible Prime membership, and more. We recently launched the Amazon Access resource page, where you can find all the programs and features that make it easier to shop at Amazon. Visit Amazon Access and learn more about Amazon Access here.

Ready to get started with Prime Access? Sign up here.