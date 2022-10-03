We’re introducing Amazon Access, a one-stop-shop for customers to explore programs, discounts, and features that make shopping on Amazon even easier and more affordable. Here, customers will find information on options like payment with SNAP EBT, Amazon Layaway, and more. Key among the programs featured in the hub is Prime Access, Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. Eligible customers in the U.S. who sign up for Prime Access get all the exclusive benefits and perks of a Prime membership for just $6.99 a month—more than 50% off the cost of a full-priced membership.

Given the tough economic climate, with many facing rising costs on essential needs, we want our customers to know about all the accessible offerings available on Amazon, no matter their circumstances. Keep reading for more details on this new resource and the programs it features.

Amazon Access offers savings, flexible payment options, and more

Amazon launched a grassroots program to listen and learn from customers in communities across the country. In fact, this customer feedback is central to the design of our products and services. We found that many of our customers are looking for ways to save money and time, now more than ever. We know that online shopping is a big part of how they save, and that’s why we’re introducing Amazon Access, a hub to make shopping easier for all customers.

Meet the leader helping Amazon fight hunger across the U.S. It's Nancy Dalton's job to help Amazon give back to communities across the nation. Learn more about her work and how she built the career of her dreams. Read more

The new Amazon Access hub gives customers the opportunity to learn more about all of the programs, discounts, and features available to them, including:

Pay with SNAP EBT on Amazon

Amazon Layaway

Prime Access

Discounts: Shop discounts on household essentials, clip coupons, and save on items across Amazon with Subscribe & Save—up to 15% off with free shipping on automatic deliveries of eligible items.

Pay and pickup how you want: Shop Amazon.com



Prime Access offers all the benefits of Prime for half the price

Over the last five years, we’ve committed to making Amazon’s everyday selection and savings accessible to customers by offering a discounted membership for qualifying government assistance recipients. To celebrate this milestone, we’re also giving the membership a new name: Prime Access. Eligible U.S. customers who sign up enjoy all of Prime’s benefits for just $6.99 per month—including fast, free delivery; unlimited streaming of movies and series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and live sports like Thursday Night Football with Prime Video; ad-free access to millions of songs and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music; free games with Prime Gaming; more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading; exclusive perks like a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial; unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos; and more.

While fast, free delivery is our cornerstone, savings has become an increasingly valuable aspect of the membership. Last year members of the program saved an average of over $1,600 from shipping savings, coupons, and membership discounts alone. That’s on top of Amazon’s already low prices, exclusive member deals during shopping events like Prime Day and the Prime Early Access Sale, plus the ability to Subscribe & Save on everyday essentials. Other Prime member savings include:

20% on select everyday favorites, essentials, ready-made meals, and more at Amazon Fresh

Up to 80% savings when paying cash for medication without insurance at over 60,000 pharmacies and fast, free delivery with Prime's prescription savings benefit

No annual fees on the Amazon Prime Secured Card

Unlimited, full-resolution photo storage and 5 GB of video storage with Amazon Photos

Millions of households that receive benefits from one of 10 government assistance programs can join Prime Access to enjoy all that Prime offers while saving more than 50% on their membership costs. And customers have responded, expanding program membership by more than 300% from 2019 to the end of 2021. By launching a new name, we’re excited to bring customers more visibility on how they can access Prime’s valuable benefits, exclusive perks, and savings.

U.S. customers can learn about Prime Access and sign up for a 30-day free trial. Once there, registering for a membership is just as fast and convenient as shopping on Amazon. Qualify in minutes by uploading a valid proof of ID or government assistance documentation.