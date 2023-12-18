Back to Amazon
Who We Are

Amazon Reports

Dive deep into Amazon's support of employees and small businesses, and learn more about our efforts to build stronger communities and protect the planet.
Employees are the heart of Amazon. It's why we're committed to providing employees with healthcare and financial benefits that start on day one, opportunities for career advancement, and a safe and equitable workplace.
  • Healthcare benefits start on Day 1 for Amazon employees
  • We've committed $1.2 billion to provide pre-paid education and free skills training to employees
  • From 2019-2022, we've reduced global worksite injuries by 24%
Learn more about how we're supporting employees.
  • A person wearing a safety vest in a warehouse.

    Health and Safety Report

    At Amazon, we are committed to and invested in safety—it’s good for our people, for our customers, for our communities, and for business. Find out more about what we are doing to improve safety across our Amazon Operations.

    Download the report (PDF)
    Read more
  • An illustrated image that shows a diverse group of people interacting with each other.

    Workforce data

    Representation matters. We track the representation of women and underrepresented communities because we know that diversity helps us build better teams that obsess over and better represent our global customer base.
    Read more
  • A man holding a laptop computer in one arm smiles at the camera from within an Amazon Fresh grocery store.

    Upskilling 2025 Report

    A joint survey from Gallup and Amazon found that employer-provided upskilling offers ways to solve recruitment challenges, increase productivity, and raise wages.

    Download the report (PDF)
    Read more
Amazon is committed to the success of small businesses. We invest billions of dollars annually to provide entrepreneurs with a constantly improving set of tools and resources to help them gain access to capital, quickly launch in our store, and build their brands.
  • Over 60% of sales in Amazon stores come from independent sellers
  • Amazon independent sellers created 1.5 million U.S.-based jobs in 2022
Learn more about how we're empowering small businesses.
Our investments and job creation efforts have unlocked new opportunities for hundreds of thousands of families across the U.S. and around the world. But our support goes beyond creating jobs—we use our scale, technology, resources, and passion for invention to help the communities where we operate thrive.
  • We've committed $2 billion to building and preserving 20,000+ affordable homes in our hometown communities
  • 23 million free meals have been delivered to families in more than 35 U.S. cities
  • In 2022 alone, we donated $472+ million to thousands of charities and nonprofit organizations
Learn more about how we're investing in communities.
We are investing in technologies and new approaches for transportation, packaging, and energy to address climate change—all without sacrificing the speed and service customers expect from Amazon. It’s why we co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.
  • Amazon is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy
  • In 2022, we had 9,000 electric delivery vehicles in our global fleet
  • 90% of electricity consumed by Amazon was powered by renewable energy sources in 2022
Learn more about our commitment to sustainability.
Our Investor Relations site provides our annual reports, quarterly earnings, shareholder letters, corporate governance documentation, and more.

Learn more from our investor relations site.
  • A magnifying glass resting on a financial spreadsheet.

    Financial results

    Our quarterly and annual results materials provide comprehensive reports of our financial performance.
    Learn more
  • A gavel in the forefront and a statue holding a scale in the background.

    SEC filings

    Copies of all filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are publicly available, including Form 10-Q quarterly reports, form 13F holdings reports, Form 8-K reports, and more.
    Learn more
  • A photo of a reception desk in the lobby of Amazon HQ2 at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia.

    Corporate governance

    Explore a variety of corporate governance documentation and reports, including letters to shareholders, our sustainable bond framework and allocation report, tax principles, and more.
    Learn more
