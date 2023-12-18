Amazon Reports
Dive deep into Amazon's support of employees and small businesses, and learn more about our efforts to build stronger communities and protect the planet.
Employees are the heart of Amazon. It's why we're committed to providing employees with healthcare and financial benefits that start on day one, opportunities for career advancement, and a safe and equitable workplace.
- Healthcare benefits start on Day 1 for Amazon employees
- We've committed $1.2 billion to provide pre-paid education and free skills training to employees
- From 2019-2022, we've reduced global worksite injuries by 24%
At Amazon, we are committed to and invested in safety—it’s good for our people, for our customers, for our communities, and for business. Find out more about what we are doing to improve safety across our Amazon Operations.
Representation matters. We track the representation of women and underrepresented communities because we know that diversity helps us build better teams that obsess over and better represent our global customer base.
A joint survey from Gallup and Amazon found that employer-provided upskilling offers ways to solve recruitment challenges, increase productivity, and raise wages.
Amazon is committed to the success of small businesses. We invest billions of dollars annually to provide entrepreneurs with a constantly improving set of tools and resources to help them gain access to capital, quickly launch in our store, and build their brands.
- Over 60% of sales in Amazon stores come from independent sellers
- Amazon independent sellers created 1.5 million U.S.-based jobs in 2022
A new report shows how Amazon is providing opportunity, tools, and services to help nearly 500,000 selling partners in the U.S. reach hundreds of millions of customers around the world.
Our third annual report shows Amazon’s continued progress toward driving counterfeit to zero—both in our store and across the retail industry.
A year after its launch, the Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit highlights successes and outlines how government and business can work together to hold counterfeiters accountable.
Our investments and job creation efforts have unlocked new opportunities for hundreds of thousands of families across the U.S. and around the world. But our support goes beyond creating jobs—we use our scale, technology, resources, and passion for invention to help the communities where we operate thrive.
- We've committed $2 billion to building and preserving 20,000+ affordable homes in our hometown communities
- 23 million free meals have been delivered to families in more than 35 U.S. cities
- In 2022 alone, we donated $472+ million to thousands of charities and nonprofit organizations
We partner with thousands of nonprofits across the U.S. to address critical social issues, using our resources, infrastructure, people, and passion for innovation to help build stronger communities.
In this report, we share a bit more about how we’re using our collaborative and innovative approach to create positive change in support of our communities, with a particular focus on the Puget Sound area.
-
Learn more about how we’re using our collaborative and innovative approach to create positive change in support of our HQ2 community in northern Virginia.
Since the launch of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, which was officially announced in January 2021, Amazon has helped provide long-term affordable housing that will support an estimated 18,000 people.
-
Our 2023 Pro Bono Report highlights how the legal team has devoted more than 52,000 hours of volunteer work to provide access to justice for underserved causes and communities.
Economists looked at Amazon’s U.S. investments—from job creation to powering local economies—here’s what they found.
When Amazon Web Services (AWS) invests in communities, there is a ripple effect of that investment. AWS investment in the US enables job retention, cloud training and education, community engagement, and long-term financial stability for individuals.
We are investing in technologies and new approaches for transportation, packaging, and energy to address climate change—all without sacrificing the speed and service customers expect from Amazon. It’s why we co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040—10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.
- Amazon is the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy
- In 2022, we had 9,000 electric delivery vehicles in our global fleet
- 90% of electricity consumed by Amazon was powered by renewable energy sources in 2022
-
The annual report describes how we’re building a more sustainable company for our customers, our people—and, importantly, the planet.
The 2022 Sustainability Report is our fifth report detailing progress against our targets, commitments, and environmental, social, and governance topics.
Our Investor Relations site provides our annual reports, quarterly earnings, shareholder letters, corporate governance documentation, and more.
Learn more from our investor relations site.
Our quarterly and annual results materials provide comprehensive reports of our financial performance.
Copies of all filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are publicly available, including Form 10-Q quarterly reports, form 13F holdings reports, Form 8-K reports, and more.
Explore a variety of corporate governance documentation and reports, including letters to shareholders, our sustainable bond framework and allocation report, tax principles, and more.