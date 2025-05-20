In 2000, Amazon opened its doors to independent sellers, beginning a journey that would transform countless small businesses and the retail landscape. As we near 25 years of partnering to provide customers with amazing selection, great prices, and unbelievable convenience, our 2024 Small Business Empowerment Report reveals our selling partners’ extraordinary achievements and economic impact.
The scale of what these businesses have accomplished is remarkable: over the past 25 years, independent sellers have generated more than $2.5 trillion in sales in Amazon’s store. Today, more than 60% of the sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—who are creating jobs, strengthening local economies, and bringing innovative products to customers worldwide.
“When Amazon first opened their store to small businesses like ours, it was pretty rudimentary,” said Jon Kornbluh, owner and founder of Bluecorn Beeswax, who has been a selling partner with Amazon for over 20 years. “Just a simple page where you could list your products. But I decided to take a chance, and as Amazon grew, so did we. The concept that we could reach customers nationwide from our rural location was a game changer.” Through Bluecorn Beeswax’s partnership with Amazon, the Montrose, Colorado, company has dramatically grown their wholesale business and own direct-to-consumer channels to employ more than 40 people and expand into a 26,000-square-foot facility.
Independent sellers now employ over 2 million people in the U.S. in support of their Amazon selling business
These thriving businesses are creating meaningful employment opportunities, with independent sellers now employing over 2 million people across the U.S. to support their Amazon-related operations—representing an 11% year-over-year increase in job creation.
“As we grow, Amazon grows with us,” said Adria Marshall, founder of hair product brand Ecoslay. As her orders increase, Marshall reinvests by creating more jobs at her Atlanta factory. “I don’t want us to be just another brand. We’re creating real opportunities in our communities,” she shared. “We’re transforming Atlanta’s future by creating a cycle of opportunity and education.” With Amazon’s tools and infrastructure supporting the growth of her business, Marshall is able to focus on making a lasting impact while driving economic impact that starts with great jobs, empowers education, and plants seeds for future growth.
The impact of these small businesses that sell in the Amazon store extends throughout their local communities. Beyond hiring for local jobs, independent sellers contract with local service providers, rent local office and warehouse space, and more.
In 2024, over 55,000 independent sellers generated more than $1 million in sales in Amazon’s store
Independent sellers have become powerful engines of economic opportunity in communities across America. In 2024, these entrepreneurs averaged more than $290,000 in annual sales, representing a 16% increase from 2023. Even more impressively, over 55,000 independent sellers generated more than $1 million in sales in 2024.
Small towns and rural areas seeing success with sales increasing by 30% year over year
Amazon sellers come from every state in the U.S. and from big cities and small towns. In fact, entrepreneurs in rural areas and small towns have grown their sales by more than 30% year over year, showing the power of our partnership in supporting small businesses in the heart of America. And California, New York, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington, New Jersey, and North Carolina were the states that saw the highest job creation from independent sellers.
Independent sellers have shipped more than 80 billion items through Fulfillment by Amazon
Small businesses continue to leverage Amazon’s powerful tools and innovation to reach even more customers and further scale their business. This allows independent sellers to gain access to capabilities once available only to the largest retailers.
Since we launched Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) in 2006, these entrepreneurs have shipped more than 80 billion items through FBA, allowing them to offer fast, reliable shipping while freeing up time to focus on product development. Today, many of these are delivered the same or next day to customers globally—a shipping speed that is a delight for customers and accelerates sales growth for small businesses.
“Amazon levels the playing field. If you’re in a small community like we are, you can scale nationwide with FBA,” explained Paula Blankenship, founder of Heirloom Traditions Paint in Taylorsville, Kentucky. “When customers see Prime, they know the product is going to get there in one to two days. People today value their time as money. Fast shipping matters.”
Independent sellers are also embracing AI and other advanced technologies we’ve developed to optimize their businesses. These tools include generative AI–powered features for listing creation and optimization, customer loyalty and analytics, supply chain optimization, and many more innovations that help drive growth and save time for entrepreneurs selling in Amazon’s store.
Local business, lasting impact: How independent sellers grow beyond their community
One of the most significant achievements of independent sellers has been their ability to reach customers far beyond their local communities. Over the past 25 years, U.S.-based sellers have exported more than 2 billion items globally, enabling them to reach new regions and customers that were previously very hard for small businesses to access.
Amazon’s special shopping events have provided small businesses with additional opportunities to reach even more customers and drive greater sales. For example, participating independent sellers saw a 32% sales increase during the 2024 Prime Day event. These moments of heightened visibility help small businesses connect with new customers and build loyal followings.
Independent sellers have demonstrated how small businesses’ success can translate into tangible benefits for their local community and beyond. “Twenty years ago, if you wanted to sell internationally, you needed offices in every country, relationships with local retailers, and massive marketing budgets,” said Jess Nepstad, CEO of Planetary Design in Bonner, Montana. “Today, a company from anywhere in America can reach customers worldwide with Amazon.”
Small-business success and the future of retail
As the retail industry continues to evolve, independent sellers have demonstrated remarkable adaptability, creativity, and innovation. Today’s entrepreneurs are increasingly selling through multiple channels to reach customers wherever they shop, and Amazon has continued to evolve and support their growth wherever they sell. Over the past year, Amazon’s Multi-Channel Fulfillment has helped more than 300,000 sellers worldwide deliver to customers purchasing from their other sales channels beyond Amazon’s store.
As we approach 25 years of partnering with entrepreneurs to delight customers, it’s worth celebrating what we have been able to accomplish together. The partnership between independent sellers and Amazon is perhaps the most significant collaboration in retail history—delighting customers, creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes to succeed, and creating jobs for millions of people. There is a lot to be proud of already, and we’re confident that our partnership with small businesses will continue to unlock even more success in the years ahead.
Learn more about the achievements of independent sellers in the 2024 Small Business Empowerment Report.
