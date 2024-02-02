4 ways to celebrate and support Black-owned businesses in Amazon’s store during Black History Month

This Black History Month—and all year long—we celebrate the incredible Black-owned businesses that sell in Amazon’s store and the many reasons why “Black is Remarkable” via the Buy Black store, where customers can shop products and discover the inspirational stories behind their success. Customers can discover a wide selection of unique and impactful products in Amazon’s store to shop with purpose and support the Black business community.

As part of our continued commitment to support and amplify Black-owned businesses, Amazon launched the Black Business Accelerator (BBA) in 2021, backed by a $150 million commitment over four years to empower sustainable entrepreneurship for Black-owned businesses in our store. Selling in Amazon’s store unlocks a suite of opportunities that enables Black entrepreneurs to build their brands, increase discoverability, and sell their products to millions of customers worldwide.

Here are four ways to easily discover and support Black-owned businesses with Amazon during Black History Month: