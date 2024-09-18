We introduced Multi-Channel Distribution (MCD) as a new feature for AWD, supporting sellers in distributing products in bulk across their sales channels. MCD significantly streamlines the supply chain process for sellers by allowing them to hold one unified inventory pool in AWD that can serve all their channels, rather than having to allocate inventory to each channel from the start – which can be costly if it turns out to be too much inventory or lead to missed sales if it’s too little. Sellers are finding that consolidating into a single pool in AWD reduces total stock needs by 20% on average – a significant capital savings – and prevents stockouts, which means sellers also drive more sales. MCD also launched the ability to do custom labeling, enabling sellers to distribute products in bulk to numerous different sales channels, including other marketplace services, wholesalers, distributors, and sellers’ own physical stores.