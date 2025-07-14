The live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon, which is loosely based on the book series from Cressida Cowell, will be available to stream on July 14 at 9 p.m. PT on Prime Video.
Universal Pictures released the film, which is already one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, in June. A sequel is scheduled to be released in 2027.
What is the plot of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’?
On the rugged isle of Berk, Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations. Hiccup, the inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon, and their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of the mystical creatures and challenges the very foundations of Viking society.
How to watch ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ on Prime Video
You can watch How to Train Your Dragon by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $29.99 to preorder.
You don’t need a Prime membership to stream How to Train Your Dragon. All customers can rent or buy titles on the Prime Video Store.
Who is in the cast of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’?
Mason Thames voices Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the awkward 16-year-old son of Stoick the Vast. Nico Parker plays Astrid Hofferson, Hiccup’s love interest and fellow dragon trainee. Reprising his role from the animated films, Gerard Butler voices Stoick the Vast, chieftain of Berk. Nick Frost is Gobber the Belch, a close friend of Stoick’s and the teacher of the tribe’s dragon-fighting recruits.
Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, and more round out the supporting cast.
What other ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ films are available on Prime Video?
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Co-directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, the original film introduces Hiccup, a young Viking, who befriends a Night Fury dragon named Toothless and challenges the traditions of his tribe, who are at war with dragons.
Cast: Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, and more
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, the sequel follows Hiccup and Toothless as they discover a hidden ice cave filled with wild dragons and encounter a new villain, Drago Bludvist, who seeks to control dragons.
Cast: Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, Djimon Hounsou, Kit Harington, and more
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019)
Dean DeBlois returns to direct the third installment, in which Hiccup and Toothless must face a new threat, Grimmel the Grisly, and find a safe haven for dragons, leading to a significant decision about their future together.
Cast: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Kristen Wiig, Kit Harington, and more
