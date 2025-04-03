As The Wheel of Time’s third season comes to a close, viewers might be looking for other fantasy stories after embarking on the latest adventures of the Dragon Reborn and the Aes Sedai. Thankfully, Prime Video is loaded with options that should interest The Wheel of Time fans looking for their next favorite series.
From fantasy epics in a similar wheelhouse to modern-day stories that put their own spin on centuries-old legends, here are 10 fantasy shows on Prime Video that are perfect to pick up after The Wheel of Time.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Launched in 2022, Prime Video’s The Rings of Power opens the page on a fresh new chapter in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings saga. Set thousands of years before the events of the mainline Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Rings of Power follows plenty of familiar players for fans of Middle-earth, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Sauron (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry).
A sweeping adventure about a battle between good and evil, The Rings of Power features swords, magic, and a dark force looming in the shadows—a gripping story for any Wheel of Time fan.
‘Carnival Row’
Fusing a hard-boiled detective story into a dark fantasy world, the Prime Video series stars Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings) as an investigator looking into a murder in a mysterious and intriguing world where mythical creatures have become refugees among humans. Along with Bloom, Carnival Row stars Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) and Simon McBurney (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).
‘Good Omens’
Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, the Emmy-nominated Prime Video series Good Omens stars Michael Sheen as an angel and David Tennant as a demon who befriend each other and eventually forge an uneasy alliance to prevent the apocalypse that could threaten the world they’ve come to know and enjoy. The fantasy-comedy also features Jon Hamm and Nick Offerman.
‘Game of Thrones’
The seminal fantasy series Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire epic, is a tale of power, greed, and intrigue set within the medieval world of Westeros. The story follows various families and alliances vying for political power, all against the backdrop of a looming supernatural threat to counterbalance the palace intrigue.
The Emmy-winning series, which garnered massive ratings from 2011 to 2019, catapulted fresh faces like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and Richard Madden to successful TV and film careers after its eight-season run.
‘Xena: Warrior Princess’
A more lighthearted adventure, and a precursor to the modern fantasy shows we know and love, Xena: Warrior Princess ran for six seasons in the late 1990s with Lucy Lawless in the title role of an infamous warrior righting wrongs and helping those who can’t help themselves. Taking place in ancient Greece, the series was a spin-off of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, but soon surpassed it in popularity.
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’
The hit animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, a Prime Video original series, is based on the Dungeons and Dragons series Critical Role. An ambitious D&D adventure that fans have come to love, the show features a group of heroes teaming up to embark on a great quest in classic D&D and fantasy fashion. The cast includes the voices of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, and more.
‘Grimm’
A modern-day fantasy series, Grimm ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. Detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) learns that he descends from a long line of monster hunters and must tackle a whole new world of supernatural threats. Once Nick learns the basics of the supernatural world, he is tasked with hunting down rogue mythological creatures called “Wesen,” and protecting the unsuspecting public from supernatural threats they don’t yet know exist.
‘Merlin’
The long-running British fantasy series Merlin is one of the most ambitious versions of the Arthurian legend and story of Camelot, featuring a younger cast and a fresh take on the classic legends about the Round Table. The award-winning series is reimagining of the medieval story, starring John Hurt, Colin Morgan, Anthony Head, Angel Coulby, and more.
‘His Dark Materials’
Based on the book series of the same name by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials is a dark fantasy thriller set across multiple universes with a mysterious kidnapping at the heart of the story. Like many stories from the genre, the show boasts an expansive cast, led by Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Anne-Marie Duff, and Clarke Peters.
Much like The Wheel of Time’s foundation of expansive world-building, His Dark Materials does the same—with a few more worlds thrown in for good measure.
‘The Librarians’
The Librarians is equal parts National Treasure and fantasy adventure, set in the modern day and following an ancient, secret organization tasked with stopping fantastical threats and protecting history. The series is a lighter fantasy adventure fused with historical twists and turns, starring a charismatic cast led by Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, and Lindy Booth.
Along with the series, the Librarians saga has also unfolded via a slate of TV movies, which are also available to watch free with ads on Prime Video.
Trending news and stories
- How Amazon proved its new delivery drone is safe for takeoff
- Amazon’s AI-powered ‘Interests’ feature automatically finds new products that match your passions and hobbies
- Amazon makes it easier for developers and tech enthusiasts to explore Amazon Nova, its advanced Gen AI models
- How to watch ‘Octopus!,’ coming exclusively to Prime Video