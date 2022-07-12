Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | © 1996-2022 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
North America
United States
About Amazon (English)
What We Do / Entertainment

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

All the latest news, information, and details about the upcoming Prime Video Series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premieres on September 2, 2022.
A still image from the new "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series on Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power exclusive sneak peek

Get an exclusive look inside Middle-earth in the newest Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, available only on Prime Video.
Read more
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Behind the scenes filming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, image shows Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir) and Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo)
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Behind the scenes on The Lord of the Rings: The Rinsg of Power, the image features JD Payne, J.A. Bayona, and Patrick McKay
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Behind the scenes image shows Morfydd Clark (Galadriel)
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Beau Cassidy as middle child, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows in a scene from the series
Photo by Ben Rothstein / Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
Photo by Ben Rothstein / Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV
Photo by Matt Grace / Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor
Photo by Ben Rothstein / Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Beau Cassidy, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot
Photo by Ben Rothstein / Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad
Photo by Ben Rothstein / Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow
Photo by Ben Rothstein / Prime Video
Still image from The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power, from Amazon Prime Video
Robert Aramayo as Elrond
Photo by Ben Rothstein / Prime Video
Watch: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer
Teaser trailer released February 13, 2022
FAQs
  • Where will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power be available to watch?
    Season One of the new Amazon Original series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
  • When can I watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
    Season One of the series drops on September 2, 2022.
  • If I haven't watched The Lord of the Rings movies or read the books, will it be confusing?
    The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, so audiences new to the franchise will not have to watch the movies or read the books to understand the series.
  • Where was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filmed?


    Season One of the Prime Video series was filmed in New Zealand. We do not have details to share on future seasons.
More from Amazon
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se