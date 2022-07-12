The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
All the latest news, information, and details about the upcoming Prime Video Series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premieres on September 2, 2022.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power exclusive sneak peek
Get an exclusive look inside Middle-earth in the newest Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, available only on Prime Video.
Brace yourselves, Tolkien fans. The first season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' premieres exclusively on Prime Video September 2. Here’s everything we can tell you about the series to date.
Take a look at Empire Magazine’s deep dive into the upcoming Amazon Studios Original, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The Lord of the Rings: ‘The Rings of Power’ will be launched exclusively on Prime Video and we have new details from Producer Lindsey Weber to share.
Watch: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer
Teaser trailer released February 13, 2022
FAQs
- Where will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power be available to watch?Season One of the new Amazon Original series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
- When can I watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?Season One of the series drops on September 2, 2022.
- If I haven't watched The Lord of the Rings movies or read the books, will it be confusing?The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, so audiences new to the franchise will not have to watch the movies or read the books to understand the series.
- Where was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filmed?
Season One of the Prime Video series was filmed in New Zealand. We do not have details to share on future seasons.