The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut in front of an audience at a special screening in Culver City, California this week. The event’s red carpet featured the cast, crew, and even a few recognizable guests from Amazon.

A woman smiles for a photo on the red carpet of the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power premiere
Ema Horvath who plays Eärien in the new series
Andy Jassy and his wife smile for a photo on the red carpet of the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power premiere
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Alana Jassy
A woman smiles for a photo on the red carpet of the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power premiere
Cynthia Addai-Robinson who plays Queen-Regent Míriel in the new series
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smile for a photo on the red carpet of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
an actor from the lord of the rings the rings of power stands for a photo on the red carpet of the premiere.
Maxim Baldry who plays Isildur in the new series
An actor stands for a photo on the red carpet of the premiere for the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Robert Aramayo who plays Elrond in the show

The screening marks an important milestone along the way to the series’ official release on Prime Video on September 1/September 2 (time zone dependent).

“We’re really excited to have gotten to this point,” said Morfydd Clark, who plays Elven warrior Galadriel. “We spent a long time filming, and we’ve been waiting for it to come out.”

A woman smiles for a photo on the red carpet of the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power premiere
Morfydd Clark who plays Galadriel in the new series

Naturally, there were some nerves along with the excitement, as the team shared their work for the first time.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen it with an audience,” said showrunner Patrick McKay. “It’s thrilling, exciting, and terrifying.”

Patrick McKay and JD Payne talk to reporters on the red carpet of the show's premiere
Show runners JD Payne and Patrick McKay

But feelings of excitement ultimately reigned supreme, with the cast and crew expressing gratitude to the fans who made it all possible.

“Fans—a huge shout out and thank you!” said Sophia Nomvete who plays Princess Disa.

“Thank you for the love you’ve shown the actors and the show,” added Nazanin Boniadi who plays Bronwyn in the show.

A woman smiles for a photo holding her arms out. The Lord of the Rings branding is behind her on a backdrop of the red carpet.
Sophia Nomvete who plays Princess Disa in the series
An actress from the Lord of the Rings the Rings of power smiles for a photo on the red carpet of the premiere.
Nazanin Boniadi who plays Bronwyn in the series
Two women smile and laugh while walking on the red carpet at the lord of the rings the rings of power premiere
Sophia Nomvete and actress Cynthia Erivo
An actor in the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power smiles as he approaches the red carpet of the premiere.
Charles Edwards who plays Celebrimbor in the series
An actress stands for a photo in front of the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power sign on the red carper
Markella Kavenagh who plays Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot
A man smiles for a photo on the red carpet of the Lord of the Rings the Rings of Power premiere
Ismael Cruz Córdova who plays Arondir in the show

Of course, the night ended with a little magic, offering fans a taste of the epic drama to come when the series premieres on Prime Video September 1/September 2 (time zone dependent).

Purple glowing lights in the night sky spell out "Prime Video" and a the Culver City Studios building is below.
Glowing purple lights in the night sky show a tree. Below the light display is the Culver City Studios building.
Red, blue, and purple drones light up the sky in the shape of a ship. On the ground below you see the Culver City Studios building and trees in the foreground.

The countdown to the premiere continues. Keep an eye out for updates on About Amazon and follow all of the news on the official Lord of the Rings on Prime Twitter account.