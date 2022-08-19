The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut in front of an audience at a special screening in Culver City, California this week. The event’s red carpet featured the cast, crew, and even a few recognizable guests from Amazon.

Ema Horvath who plays Eärien in the new series Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Alana Jassy Cynthia Addai-Robinson who plays Queen-Regent Míriel in the new series Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Maxim Baldry who plays Isildur in the new series Robert Aramayo who plays Elrond in the show

The screening marks an important milestone along the way to the series’ official release on Prime Video on September 1/September 2 (time zone dependent).

“We’re really excited to have gotten to this point,” said Morfydd Clark, who plays Elven warrior Galadriel. “We spent a long time filming, and we’ve been waiting for it to come out.”

Morfydd Clark who plays Galadriel in the new series

Naturally, there were some nerves along with the excitement, as the team shared their work for the first time.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen it with an audience,” said showrunner Patrick McKay. “It’s thrilling, exciting, and terrifying.”

Show runners JD Payne and Patrick McKay

But feelings of excitement ultimately reigned supreme, with the cast and crew expressing gratitude to the fans who made it all possible.

“Fans—a huge shout out and thank you!” said Sophia Nomvete who plays Princess Disa.

“Thank you for the love you’ve shown the actors and the show,” added Nazanin Boniadi who plays Bronwyn in the show.

Sophia Nomvete who plays Princess Disa in the series Nazanin Boniadi who plays Bronwyn in the series Sophia Nomvete and actress Cynthia Erivo Charles Edwards who plays Celebrimbor in the series Markella Kavenagh who plays Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot Ismael Cruz Córdova who plays Arondir in the show

Of course, the night ended with a little magic, offering fans a taste of the epic drama to come when the series premieres on Prime Video September 1/September 2 (time zone dependent).

