Final Destination Bloodlines, the latest chapter in the horror franchise, is available to rent or buy on Prime Video. The film, which was released in theaters in May, is already one of the highest-grossing films of 2025.
Learn more about how to watch the newest Final Destination movie, co-directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, and catch up the previous installments.
How to watch ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ on Prime Video
You can watch Final Destination Bloodlines by searching for the title on Prime Video. It costs $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy. Rentals include 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.
You don’t need a Prime membership to stream Final Destination Bloodlines. All customers can rent or buy titles in the Prime Video Store.
What is the plot of ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’?
Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.
In addition to Santa Juana, the cast includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.
Which other ‘Final Destination’ movies are available on Prime Video?
All of the Final Destination films are available to rent or buy on Prime Video. You can also watch them with a Max add-on subscription.
Final Destination (2000)
Directed by James Wong, the original Final Destination centers on Alex and his high school classmates who are heading to Paris for their senior trip. After having a premonition and being removed from the flight, which explodes after takeoff, Alex and his surviving friends realize there are consequences to cheating Death.
Cast: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, Tony Todd, and more
Final Destination 2 (2003)
David R. Ellis directs the first Final Destination sequel, which takes place a year after the explosion of the original film. College student Kimberly saves a group of drivers from a highway pile-up, which she predicted, and must find ways to escape Death after survivors begin dying.
Cast: Ali Larter, A.J. Cook, Michael Landes, and more
Final Destination 3 (2006)
James Wong returns to the franchise to helm the third chapter, which was conceived as a stand-alone story. In Final Destination 3, a high school student, Wendy, and her friends escape a fatal roller-coaster derailment only to continue to face deadly situations.
Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman, and more
The Final Destination (2009)
From David R. Ellis, The Final Destination was the first film of the franchise to be shot in 3D. The story follows college students Nick and Lori, who narrowly escape an accident with their friends at a speedway.
Cast: Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, Mykelti Williamson, and more
Final Destination 5 (2011)
In a prequel to the first film, office worker Sam experiences a premonition on the way to a company retreat with his colleagues. After fleeing a bridge collapse, Sam and his fellow survivors encounter a series of fatal encounters.
Cast: Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell, Miles Fisher, Arlen Escarpeta, David Koechner, Tony Todd, and more
What else is on Prime Video?
Check out other horror movies on Prime Video like A Quiet Place: Day One, Speak No Evil, or Smile 2 with a Prime membership. You can also rent or buy recent titles like Sinners.
