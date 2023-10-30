If you’ve been considering joining Prime and are not quite sure if a membership is worth it, the answer is yes. Prime saves members money every day with exclusive deals, fast, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment.

Prime is well worth the cost for members who take advantage of the benefits it offers (and it offers a lot).



What are some benefits that make a Prime membership worth it?

Prime’s benefits span every part of your life, from shopping to delivery to entertainment to health care—all offered to make life a little better, easier, convenient and more fun. If you’re an avid shopper, the fast, free delivery alone might make a membership worth it. If you’re big into entertainment, the access to an expansive library of content on Prime Video, Prime Reading, and Amazon Music might do the trick.

Here are some of the reasons a Prime membership is often worth the cost.



Fast, free, and flexible delivery options

One of Prime’s most notable benefits is the fast, free delivery. There are more than 300 million items eligible for free Prime shipping. You can even find items with free Same-Day Delivery, depending on where you live (not all cities and towns are currently eligible). If you’re looking to schedule your Amazon deliveries on a specific day, you can use the free Prime member perk, Amazon Day. On top of making deliveries work for your personal schedule, choosing Amazon Day is a great way to combine multiple orders into one delivery, potentially reducing the amount of packaging you receive.

If you’re a last-minute gift-giver, someone who procrastinates shopping for household essentials until it’s almost too late, or anywhere in between, Prime’s fast and free delivery options will make your life so much easier. Because we could all benefit from some saved time.

Shop and save big with exclusive events and deals

Prime members get 30-minute early access to Lightning Deals as well as exclusive access to savings during shopping events like Prime Day.

Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest shopping events, and it’s completely exclusive to Amazon Prime members. The site offers savings across top categories including tech, furniture, clothing, and much more. It’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials and save on big-ticket items you’ve been waiting to shop, that is if you’re a Prime member of course. (Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event.)

Watch exciting new shows and movies

Prime members can enjoy a variety of digital entertainment benefits at no additional cost to their membership, including Prime Video.

Prime Video offers a huge library of content, including Thursday Night Football, Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Thirteen Lives, Being the Ricardos, Reacher, and Coming 2 America.

Even more digital entertainment

Prime Reading connects readers to a rotating selection of thousands of books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and comics and gives readers a taste of the millions of page-turning reads available with a monthly membership to Kindle Unlimited. (You don't need to have Prime to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited.)

Readers can also enjoy pre-release, editorially-selected Kindle books across genres through Amazon First Reads.

Prime members also have access to ad-free listening to over 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music, and in-game content, free games, and a free Twitch subscription with Prime Gaming.



Get your prescriptions for less

Prime members can receive all of their eligible generic medications for just $5 a month with RxPass and have them delivered free to their door. Medications that treat more than 80 common conditions, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, and acid reflux, are included in the RxPass subscription.



Sharing a Prime membership

Amazon allows a family to share a single Prime membership among two adults, four teens, and four kids under 13. Using the Amazon Household benefit, everyone can use the benefits of Prime (like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading, for example) and the adults and teens can also use Prime to shop with fast, free delivery.



How much does Prime cost?

A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.



Learn more about Prime and all it has to offer. Also learn more about all of Prime benefits available to members.