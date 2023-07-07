Prime Day is back! The 2023 event will kick off July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12, with new deals dropping every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event. Prime members will enjoy deep discounts from the hottest brands; get exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products; and be able to shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

Prime Day is a celebration of our members, and is an exclusive event just for them. The good news is joining Prime is easy and a great value. If you’re not yet a member, there’s still time to join so you can get in on the action ahead of the big day. And since Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership, the benefits go way beyond just Prime Day.

Here are a few ways to enjoy Prime benefits today:

Sign up for a free trial

If you’ve never signed up for Prime before, new subscribers can get a free 30-day trial to check out the service and all of its benefits before paying anything. You can take advantage of Prime Day sales—and all the other benefits Prime has to offer—while on your 30-day free trial. Visit the Amazon Prime signup page to get started.

Join Prime

If you’ve already used your 30-day free trial, you can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year and get immediate access to Prime Day deals along with all the other benefits, including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive savings, and world-class entertainment. Join in on the fun.

Join Prime Student

Prime Student is a discounted membership option for students enrolled at a two- or four-year college. Prime Student offers the same awesome benefits as a standard Prime membership. Prime Student membership also includes discounts on college essentials and additional exclusive perks from StudentUniverse, Calm, Course Hero, and more. Learn all about Prime Student and sign up if you’re eligible.

Join Prime Access

Prime Access is yet another way to get a discounted Prime membership. If you are a recipient of a qualifying government assistance program like SNAP EBT and Medicaid, you can get all the usual Prime benefits for just $6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. You can read more about Prime Access or sign up by visiting the Prime Access page where you will be asked to upload proof of participation in a qualifying government assistance program, such as an image of your EBT card or Medicaid eligibility letter.

If at any point you decide Prime isn’t right for you, you can easily cancel your membership.

Learn more about everything Prime has to offer—beyond Prime Day—and why a membership is worth it.