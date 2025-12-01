Key takeaways
- Deliveries in approximately 30 minutes or less are available in parts of Seattle, Washington, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Thousands of everyday household essentials and fresh grocery items can now arrive at customers' doorsteps in minutes.
- Prime members get discounted delivery fees starting at just $3.99 per order vs. $13.99 for non-Prime customers.
Building on our decades of delivery innovation, we’re now testing an ultra-fast delivery offering of the items customers want and need most urgently in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia. Amazon Now brings thousands of household essential items and groceries to customers’ doorsteps in about 30 minutes or less.
Prime members get discounted delivery fees starting at just $3.99 per order (vs. $13.99 for non-Prime customers), adding to the savings and benefits already available with Prime membership. A small basket fee of $1.99 will apply to orders below $15. Customers can shop from a wide selection of items, including milk, eggs, fresh produce, toothpaste, cosmetics, pet treats, diapers, paper products, electronics, seasonal items, over-the-counter medicines, chips, dips, and more.
Amazon Now is part of the Amazon shopping app and website for customers shopping in eligible areas. Customers in the Seattle and Philadelphia areas can check the Amazon app and homepage and look for the “30-Minute Delivery” option in the navigation bar to learn if they have the service in their area. Eligible customers can browse the thousands of items available for delivery in minutes. Customers can track their orders and have the option to tip their drivers.
Amazon is utilizing specialized smaller facilities designed for efficient order fulfillment, strategically placed close to where Seattle- and Philadelphia-area customers live and work. This approach prioritizes the safety of employees picking and packing orders, reduces the distance delivery partners need to travel, and enables faster delivery times.
Prime members continue to enjoy a range of fast, free delivery options, including Same-Day and Overnight Delivery (free once the shipping threshold is met), and Next-Day Delivery, and more.