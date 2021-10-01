While customers already know about Amazon's wide selection of products across categories including Fashion, Home, Beauty, Toys, Electronics, Amazon Devices, and many others, there's even more offered to make each shopping experience unique and fulfilling. Customers can support small businesses, contribute to a charitable cause with each purchase, get long-term savings for regular purchases, and so much more when they shop on Amazon. Here are some of our pro tips to get the most out of every shopping trip.