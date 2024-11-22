Page overview
Keepsake journals from Duncan & Stone Paper Co.
With Duncan & Stone Paper Co.’s elegant journals, you can keep your memories—whether it’s your travel adventures, baby’s first year, or wedding memories—alive for years to come.
The books contain simple prompts and sections for milestones and photos so you can create a multilayered story.
Make cleaning your toilet fun and easy using Simple Life’s handy flower gel stamp. The scented stamp eliminates odor and prevents stain build up with every flush.
The brand’s other products include a pumice stone cleaner, which effortlessly cleans stains in your bathroom, and a 3-in-1 shoe cleaner kit to bring your shoes and sneakers back to life.
You can add instant color and charm to your space with these plants and décor items from Retrograde.
Its silk pothos artificial plant featuring 30-inch-long vines looks stunningly real, and the 6-foot silk olive tree allows you to enjoy the beauty of a realistic tree without the hassle of caring for it. For your astrology-obsessed friend, pick up a zodiac wall poster.
Sun protection is near and dear to the founder of SwimZip’s heart: At 26, she was diagnosed with skin cancer. Today, she’s committed to protecting you and your family from sun damage by making affordable outdoors products with built-in UPF 50+.
There’s something for the whole family—we recommend the boys’ short sleeve rash guard and shorts set, girls’ long sleeve swim dress cover up, and sun hat with neck flap.
Sometimes all you need is a little push to get the creative juices flowing. Whether you’re a writer, artist, or cook, you can use the dice from Two Tumbleweeds to come up with cool new masterpieces.
The founder’s grandmothers, Ella and Iris, are Jamaican immigrants and the inspiration behind this small business. The long-lasting, Caribbean inspired home fragrances include a refreshing citrus reed diffuser oil and calming iris and lavender air freshener spray.
These stainless steel lunchboxes are perfectly organized, not to mention leakproof and lightweight. Bento boxes aren’t the only food storage Yumbox makes. Keep soup warm on a rainy day with this triple insulated thermos, or pack your BLTs in an eco-friendly, reusable sandwich bag.
Teaching a second language to kids can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be with Binibi bilingual books, created by two Latina moms.
The books are great for babies and toddlers and are packed with beautiful illustrations (by Hispanic artists) and audio accompaniments. There’s also a vocab and phonetic pronunciation guide in each book, along with free online educational resources.
Kids love the Binibi books featuring nursery rhymes, early concepts and animal sounds.
Bolden was built by two Black entrepreneurs to embolden women to confidently embrace their natural beauty. Specializing in solutions for hyperpigmentation and dark spots, its skincare line features highly effective formulas designed for all skin types. Their innovative collection includes a nighttime repair serum, SPF30 brightening face moisturizer with Vitamin C, and brightening toner.
Pets with bold personalities need toys that are just as fun. Huxley & Kent’s cheeky pet toys and accessories will make you laugh out loud, and they come in a variety of themes, from snack food to seasonal favorites like Christmas, Fourth of July, and Valentine's Day.
Our favorites are this soda pop-inspired Dr. Pooper plush toy, a catnip-filled Funfetti plush toy that your cat will love, and bow ties with velcro collar attachments for every occasion.
Don’t be fooled by the delicious sounding names of these products. Ecoslay makes hair care with naturally powerful ingredients to make your locks healthy, like the rice pudding leave-in conditioner, which contains marshmallow root and slippery elm extract to nourish silky hair, and the banana cream deep conditioner, which has banana extract, aloe vera, and coconut cream for deep hydration.
Looking for a new fiber supplement? BelliWelli's signature fiber blend contains four essentials in one scoop: fiber, probiotics, collagen, and electrolytes. It's so delicious that you'll want to sip on it all day. Think of it as your "easy button." It will be your new favorite daily ritual. Be sure to try the strawberry lemonade favor—it’s a fan favorite.
With just the right amount of even pressure, a weighted blanket can feel like a gentle hug. Baloo Living specializes in weighted blankets that promote relaxation and deep sleep within minutes. The classic weighted blanket weighs 15 pounds and can be layered on top of your full or queen-sized bedding or used as you lounge on your couch.
If you’re interested in the evolution of beauty trends over the decades, you’ll love the glamorous products from Besame Cosmetics, which pay homage to the makeup of eras past.
This classic cherry red lipstick, for example, is inspired by the 1930s—and triple-pigmented and hydrating for long-lasting coverage. This old-school 3-in-1 tool is a mascara, liquid eyeliner, and brow definer. All you need to do is wet the mascara cake and use the brush to grab the black pigment.
Do you really know your favorite songs? These nostalgic card games test your knowledge about the music of different eras, like 90s and 2000s hip hop and 60s and 70s oldies. You’ll find yourself singing out loud and passing the night away in a blur of lyrics and beats.
Click & Carry creator Kim Meckwood always had trouble carrying all her shopping bags and knew she wasn’t alone. Her patented grocery bag carrier is a hands-free way to carry up to 100 pounds and can hold multiple bags at once, allowing you to tote groceries, construction tools, sports equipment, and other unwieldy items with ease.
With this lightweight tool that costs less than $20, you can save countless tedious trips back and forth between destinations.
Bamboo is lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly, making it the perfect material for everyday kitchen tools. You can get a variety of kitchen accessories from Totally Bamboo, from a smart-swivel salt cellar to a colorful 7-piece cooking utensil set inspired by Mediterranean islands. The brand’s engraved state cutting boards are a great gift for housewarmings or anyone who loves their state.
For a healthy glow without laying out for hours in the sun or in a tanning bed, use Fake Bake’s self-tanning liquid. It gives you a non-streaky, non-sticky, and natural tan, and it develops in about four to six hours. The kit comes with a color guide, a mitt, and glove to help you with application. There’s also a version with hyaluronic acid to keep your skin moisturized.
Celebrate the loved ones in your life—from family to caretakers to teachers—with personalized accessories, bags, and décor that they’ll actually use.
The nurse tote, for example, is made from a sturdy canvas material, contains a laptop compartment, and can be used as a clinical bag to hold nursing supplies. You can also never go wrong with a cute coffee mug.
Entrepreneur and farmer Dreka Gates is behind Dreka, a wellness brand that focuses on plant-based formulas. One of its most popular products is the Full Bloom facial oil, packed with 13 plant oils including rosehip, avocado, and calendula. It’s especially effective for eczema-prone, acne-prone, and rosacea skin types.