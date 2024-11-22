All year long, Amazon is proud to offer inventive products from women-owned small businesses and highlight the entrepreneurial journeys of inspiring women around the world.
Here, we’ve rounded up some women-owned brands we love, all sold in Amazon's store. The diverse list features products you can use in your everyday life, from skincare and beauty treatments to supplies for your pets and kids.
Customers can discover and shop more small businesses in Amazon’s store—including Black-owned, women-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, AANHPI-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses and independent artisans, at amazon.com/supportsmall.
Shop these 20 women-owned businesses in Amazon's store.

Keepsake journals from Duncan & Stone Paper Co.
Women-owned small business on Amazon

With Duncan & Stone Paper Co.’s elegant journals, you can keep your memories—whether it’s your travel adventures, baby’s first year, or wedding memories—alive for years to come.

The books contain simple prompts and sections for milestones and photos so you can create a multilayered story.

Shop all Duncan & Stone Paper Co. products
Cleaning supplies from Simple Life
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Make cleaning your toilet fun and easy using Simple Life’s handy flower gel stamp. The scented stamp eliminates odor and prevents stain build up with every flush.

The brand’s other products include a pumice stone cleaner, which effortlessly cleans stains in your bathroom, and a 3-in-1 shoe cleaner kit to bring your shoes and sneakers back to life.

Shop all Simple Life products
Indoor décor from Retrograde the Label
Women-owned small business on Amazon

You can add instant color and charm to your space with these plants and décor items from Retrograde.

Its silk pothos artificial plant featuring 30-inch-long vines looks stunningly real, and the 6-foot silk olive tree allows you to enjoy the beauty of a realistic tree without the hassle of caring for it. For your astrology-obsessed friend, pick up a zodiac wall poster.

Shop all Retrograde products
Swim sets with UV protection from SwimZip
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Sun protection is near and dear to the founder of SwimZip’s heart: At 26, she was diagnosed with skin cancer. Today, she’s committed to protecting you and your family from sun damage by making affordable outdoors products with built-in UPF 50+.

There’s something for the whole family—we recommend the boys’ short sleeve rash guard and shorts set, girls’ long sleeve swim dress cover up, and sun hat with neck flap.

Shop all SwimZip products
Creative gifts and planners from Two Tumbleweeds
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Sometimes all you need is a little push to get the creative juices flowing. Whether you’re a writer, artist, or cook, you can use the dice from Two Tumbleweeds to come up with cool new masterpieces.

Shop all Two Tumbleweeds products
Home fragrances from Ella and Iris Home
Women-owned small business on Amazon

The founder’s grandmothers, Ella and Iris, are Jamaican immigrants and the inspiration behind this small business. The long-lasting, Caribbean inspired home fragrances include a refreshing citrus reed diffuser oil and calming iris and lavender air freshener spray.

Shop all Ella and Iris Home products
Lunch packing supplies from Yumbox
Women-owned small business on Amazon

These stainless steel lunchboxes are perfectly organized, not to mention leakproof and lightweight. Bento boxes aren’t the only food storage Yumbox makes. Keep soup warm on a rainy day with this triple insulated thermos, or pack your BLTs in an eco-friendly, reusable sandwich bag.

Shop all Yumbox products
Bilingual Spanish books from Binibi 
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Teaching a second language to kids can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be with Binibi bilingual books, created by two Latina moms.

The books are great for babies and toddlers and are packed with beautiful illustrations (by Hispanic artists) and audio accompaniments. There’s also a vocab and phonetic pronunciation guide in each book, along with free online educational resources.

Kids love the Binibi books featuring nursery rhymes, early concepts and animal sounds.

Shop all Binibi products
Skincare from Bolden
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Bolden was built by two Black entrepreneurs to embolden women to confidently embrace their natural beauty. Specializing in solutions for hyperpigmentation and dark spots, its skincare line features highly effective formulas designed for all skin types. Their innovative collection includes a nighttime repair serum, SPF30 brightening face moisturizer with Vitamin C, and brightening toner.

Shop all Bolden Products
Pet toys and accessories from Huxley & Kent
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Pets with bold personalities need toys that are just as fun. Huxley & Kent’s cheeky pet toys and accessories will make you laugh out loud, and they come in a variety of themes, from snack food to seasonal favorites like Christmas, Fourth of July, and Valentine's Day.

Our favorites are this soda pop-inspired Dr. Pooper plush toy, a catnip-filled Funfetti plush toy that your cat will love, and bow ties with velcro collar attachments for every occasion.

Shop all Huxley & Kent products
Curly hair treatments from Ecoslay
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Don’t be fooled by the delicious sounding names of these products. Ecoslay makes hair care with naturally powerful ingredients to make your locks healthy, like the rice pudding leave-in conditioner, which contains marshmallow root and slippery elm extract to nourish silky hair, and the banana cream deep conditioner, which has banana extract, aloe vera, and coconut cream for deep hydration.

Shop all Ecoslay products
Probiotic snacks and supplements from BelliWelli
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Looking for a new fiber supplement? BelliWelli's signature fiber blend contains four essentials in one scoop: fiber, probiotics, collagen, and electrolytes. It's so delicious that you'll want to sip on it all day. Think of it as your "easy button." It will be your new favorite daily ritual. Be sure to try the strawberry lemonade favor—it’s a fan favorite.

Shop all BelliWelli products
Weighted blankets from Baloo Living
Women-owned small business on Amazon

With just the right amount of even pressure, a weighted blanket can feel like a gentle hug. Baloo Living specializes in weighted blankets that promote relaxation and deep sleep within minutes. The classic weighted blanket weighs 15 pounds and can be layered on top of your full or queen-sized bedding or used as you lounge on your couch.

Shop all Baloo Living products
Vintage-inspired makeup from Besame Cosmetics
Women-owned small business on Amazon

If you’re interested in the evolution of beauty trends over the decades, you’ll love the glamorous products from Besame Cosmetics, which pay homage to the makeup of eras past.

This classic cherry red lipstick, for example, is inspired by the 1930s—and triple-pigmented and hydrating for long-lasting coverage. This old-school 3-in-1 tool is a mascara, liquid eyeliner, and brow definer. All you need to do is wet the mascara cake and use the brush to grab the black pigment.

Shop all Besame Cosmetics products
Music trivia card games from Lyrically Correct
Women-owned small business

Do you really know your favorite songs? These nostalgic card games test your knowledge about the music of different eras, like 90s and 2000s hip hop and 60s and 70s oldies. You’ll find yourself singing out loud and passing the night away in a blur of lyrics and beats.

Shop all Lyrically Correct products
Grocery bag carriers from Click & Carry
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Click & Carry creator Kim Meckwood always had trouble carrying all her shopping bags and knew she wasn’t alone. Her patented grocery bag carrier is a hands-free way to carry up to 100 pounds and can hold multiple bags at once, allowing you to tote groceries, construction tools, sports equipment, and other unwieldy items with ease.

With this lightweight tool that costs less than $20, you can save countless tedious trips back and forth between destinations.

Shop all Click & Carry products
Beautifully crafted kitchenware from Totally Bamboo
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Bamboo is lightweight, durable, and environmentally friendly, making it the perfect material for everyday kitchen tools. You can get a variety of kitchen accessories from Totally Bamboo, from a smart-swivel salt cellar to a colorful 7-piece cooking utensil set inspired by Mediterranean islands. The brand’s engraved state cutting boards are a great gift for housewarmings or anyone who loves their state.

Shop all Totally Bamboo products
Self-tanners from Fake Bake 
Women-owned small business on Amazon

For a healthy glow without laying out for hours in the sun or in a tanning bed, use Fake Bake’s self-tanning liquid. It gives you a non-streaky, non-sticky, and natural tan, and it develops in about four to six hours. The kit comes with a color guide, a mitt, and glove to help you with application. There’s also a version with hyaluronic acid to keep your skin moisturized.

Shop all Fake Bake products
Personalized gifts from Brooke & Jess Designs
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Celebrate the loved ones in your life—from family to caretakers to teachers—with personalized accessories, bags, and décor that they’ll actually use.

The nurse tote, for example, is made from a sturdy canvas material, contains a laptop compartment, and can be used as a clinical bag to hold nursing supplies. You can also never go wrong with a cute coffee mug.

Shop all Brooke & Jess Designs products
Facial oil from Dreka
Women-owned small business on Amazon

Entrepreneur and farmer Dreka Gates is behind Dreka, a wellness brand that focuses on plant-based formulas. One of its most popular products is the Full Bloom facial oil, packed with 13 plant oils including rosehip, avocado, and calendula. It’s especially effective for eczema-prone, acne-prone, and rosacea skin types.

Shop all Dreka products
Next, learn the stories of six more women founders and their experience selling in Amazon’s store.