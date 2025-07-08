Prime Day offers a powerful growth opportunity for independent sellers, allowing them to showcase their products to millions of customers nationwide. These sellers—most of which are small, and medium-sized businesses—make up 60% of sales in Amazon’s store, and special shopping events like Prime Day help them reach customers far beyond their local communities. For example, during the 2024 Prime Day event, participating independent sellers sold more than 200 million items, while shoppers discovered unique products from small businesses they might not otherwise encounter.
These independent sellers have become powerful engines of economic opportunity in communities across the U.S. They create local jobs, innovate with unique products, and build sustainable businesses that serve customers year-round. Prime Day serves as an impactful growth opportunity for these entrepreneurs—helping them expand their customer base, increase sales, and ultimately strengthen local economies nationwide.
Save big on an incredible selection of small business products this Prime Day
This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can shop standout small business deals, by visiting Amazon.com/primedaysmallbusiness. To take advantage of these deals, customers can also look out for the Small Business badge on product detail pages to easily identify products from small businesses selling in Amazon’s store.
Discover the many small businesses offering Prime Day deals and how this event supports independent sellers’ success.
Tally Tumbler:
Kelvin Sealy & Matt Butler
This Prime Day, Tally Tumbler is offering deals on the Tally Tumbler Golf and Tally Tumbler Yard Game for various sports including bocce ball, pickleball, baseball, hockey, cornhole, and more.
Kelvin Sealy was playing bocce ball in his Virginia Beach community when he realized that there wasn't a convenient scorekeeping device readily available. Then he had the idea of combining the necessity of scorekeeping with an item that's always present during games: a tumbler. This sparked the journey to create the ultimate scorekeeping tumbler, and with the support of his business partner, Matt Butler, they developed Tally Tumbler. “Over the years, Prime Day has had an extremely positive impact on our business and increased our sales by almost 100% during the event,” Butler said.
Binibi:
Ana Guzman and Luciana Yarhi
This Prime Day, Binibi’s Amazon storefront is offering 20% off a selection of their books, including Los Pollitos Dicen, Sol Solecito, Estrellita ¿Dónde Estás?, and more.
Binibi was founded by Latina moms Ana Guzman and Luciana Yarhi to fill the gap in the market for high-quality, interactive, bilingual children’s books, providing parents with a fun and easy way to teach their children Spanish in their earliest years. When they found out they were both expecting children in 2023 and would need to step away from the business temporarily, they accelerated their growth in Amazon’s store. “We chose Amazon because we wanted to grow our small business and reach customers who were already looking to buy products like ours,” said Yarhi.
BeautyStat:
Ron Robinson
This Prime Day, BeautyStat’s Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer, C Eye Perfector Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Cream, and Probiotic 24HR Moisture Boost Cream will be 50% off, as well as other select products from BeautyStat’s Amazon storefront, which will be up to 35% off.
Ron Robinson is a veteran cosmetic chemist with over 20 years of experience creating innovative, top-selling products for leading beauty brands including Rhode, Revlon, Avon, L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Clinique. Five years ago, he launched his own beauty brand, BeautyStat Cosmetics, and the company quickly gained traction with its innovative, stabilized Vitamin C serum, which has developed a cult following. By selling in Amazon’s store, BeautyStat has made its science-backed formulations more accessible to a wider customer base, utilizing features like Subscribe & Save while continually exploring growth opportunities through the many tools and services Amazon offers.
“As a small business, Prime Day is a transformative opportunity. We typically see an uptick from our normal daily sales and, more importantly, it’s an opportunity for customer discovery and acquisition. The excitement builds not just for shoppers, but for our entire team as we watch new customers fall in love with our brand,” said Robinson.
Think Tank Scholar:
Dave Perez and MJ Eng
Think Tank Scholar is offering discounts on its 520 Sight Words Flash Cards, Math Flash Cards (Bulk 20 Case Pack), Alphabet Flash Cards (ABC), and other select educational cards through its Amazon storefront.
Think Tank Scholar was founded by two successful entrepreneurs, MJ Eng, and David Perez, who were inspired to teach their children about business. Starting from scratch, MJ, David, and their children worked with teachers, visual designers, and manufacturing partners to design high quality educational flashcards to teach kids how to read.
The product’s modern design and premium build quality were an instant hit, garnering multiple industry awards. Today, the product line has expanded to include award-winning flashcards and dice sets for math, preschool, and phonics, with further plans to expand into games and other educational materials. With every product they launch, the team’s mission is to inspire a lifelong love of creative thinking and learning.
Both founders view Prime Day as a major business opportunity for Think Tank Scholar, describing it as a “huge” moment for their flash card business. “We really ramp up our business in preparation for Prime Day in terms of upping our inventory and increasing how much we spend on advertising. It gives our business a huge boost and keeps the momentum going every year,” said co-founder MJ Eng.
Mind Brain Parenting:
Dr. Jenny Woo
Mind Brain Parenting’s "52 Essential Relationship Skills" card deck series, is used in over 50 countries and is one of many incredible small business deals being offered this Prime Day.
Dr. Jenny Woo wears many hats from human capital consultant, executive coach, fitness trainer, emotional intelligence researcher, Ivy League educator, and mother of three. Through her diverse set of skills and unique combination of experiences, she founded Mind Brain Parenting while at the Harvard Innovation Labs. The company develops educational tools focused on emotional intelligence and personal development.
"I love the small business badge, especially during Prime Day, as it is an event that gets so much traction for our cards. I've seen there's a halo effect that extends past Prime Day with customers coming back for a different set of cards from the one they bought during Prime Day," said Dr. Woo.
We Love Doodles:
Garrett Yamasaki
This year, We Love Doodles is marking down fan-favorite products, including the Slicker Brush for Grooming, Dematting Comb for Detangling, and the Dog Grooming Scissors Kit.
Garrett Yamasaki started We Love Doodles as a blog in 2016 inspired by his wife’s interest in goldendoodles and to address the limited information available about these mixed-breed dogs. What started as a small dog blog has evolved into a thriving business, generating over a million monthly website views and achieving $1 million in sales within their first year of products launching in 2019. The company expanded from their initial successful slicker brush to a comprehensive line of dog grooming products, all developed with input from a team of veterinarians and professional groomers. Founder Garrett Yamasaki said, “We’ve been participating in every Prime Day for the past five years, and our sales growth on Prime Day is a notable difference than what we see on a normal business day.”
Amazon supports small businesses on Prime Day and every day
Small businesses are strengthening local economies, creating jobs, and expanding their offerings to customers around the world. The impact of these thriving small businesses that sell in the Amazon store extends throughout their local communities. Independent sellers are now employing over 2 million people across the U.S. to support their Amazon-related operations—representing an 11% year-over-year increase in job creation. Explore our latest 2024 Small Business Empowerment Report and learn more about the positive impact of U.S. small businesses in Amazon’s store.
