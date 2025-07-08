Prime Day offers a powerful growth opportunity for independent sellers, allowing them to showcase their products to millions of customers nationwide. These sellers—most of which are small, and medium-sized businesses—make up 60% of sales in Amazon’s store, and special shopping events like

Prime Day

help them reach customers far beyond their local communities. For example, during the

2024 Prime Day event

, participating independent sellers sold more than 200 million items, while shoppers discovered unique products from small businesses they might not otherwise encounter.