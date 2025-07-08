Prime Day is here—and this year will be unlike any other shopping event. During the 96-hour event—which kicked off today and ends July 11—Prime members can shop some of Amazon’s best deals of the summer. In fact, Prime members worldwide can shop more deals at 50% off or more this year compared to last year's event.
What are “Today’s Big Deals”?
Today's Big Deals are Prime Day deals that are exclusive to Prime members and launch daily at midnight PDT. Today’s Big Deals remain available for a limited time only, while supplies last. These exciting daily deal drops are new to Prime Day for 2025 and are another reason why this year’s event is better than ever!
Today's Big Deals from Day 1 of Prime Day
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
Save 57% on this 65-inch Sony smart TV, which features Google TV with Google Assistant, Dolby Vision HDR, and exclusive features for Playstation 5.
Shop the deal
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Save 58% on these popular Levi's Women's denim shorts, which are machine washable and available in plus sizes.
Shop the deal
SAMSUNG 14-inch Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop PC Computer
Save 37% on this laptop, which features an all-new slim design and a long-lasting 12-hour battery.
Shop the deal
Philips Coffee Machine & Milk Frother
Save 50% on this coffee machine and frother bundle, which is compact enough for any kitchen counter and powerful enough for barista-style coffee.
Shop the deal
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 6 AI Cell Phone
Save 40% on this SAMSUNG Android smartphone, which has features like Circle to Search, hands-free interpreter, AI photo edits, and a foldable display.
Shop the deal
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Save 50% on these gentle yet powerful pre-soaked pads from ELEMIS, designed to exfoliate and smooth skin texture, and reduce the look of pores, dark spots, and dullness.
Shop the deal
Amazon Echo Buds
Save 60% on the newest model of the Amazon Echo Buds, which are fast-charging and sweat-resistant. They feature True Wireless Bluetooth with Alexa, audio personalization, and a 20-hour battery life.
Shop the deal
STANLEY 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler
Save 45% on the STANLEY H2.0 FlowState tumbler, which has double-wall vacuum insulation, keeping drinks iced, cold, or hot for hours.
Shop the deal
About Prime Day
Prime Day is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. The 2025 Prime Day event officially kicked off Tuesday, July 8, at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will run until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 11—offering Prime members 96 hours of big deals and huge savings across more than 35 categories and top brands. Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.
Next, learn about the history of Prime Day and take a look back at Amazon’s biggest deal event of the summer. And don't miss out on our hand-picked list of some of the best deals.
