How to track an Amazon package

Sending a package to someone else? You can share tracking information to friends and family from the Progress Tracker page—which is where you land once you click Track Package or tap on the item shown on the Your Orders page on mobile. You can click "Share Tracking" to send a link with the tracking information via text, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp. If the item is

a gift

, Amazon Share Tracking allows the recipient to virtually unbox the item, access the gift receipt, or review their gift from the Amazon mobile app.