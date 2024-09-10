Gift-givers and gift recipients can feel at ease with Amazon’s straightforward and easy returns process.
With its assortment of toys, beauty products, tech devices, and just about anything else you can imagine, Amazon is the ultimate destination when it comes to gift shopping. But what happens when you’ve been given a thoughtful gift, only to realize you already have the same item? Or, maybe it’s the wrong size. If you find yourself in one of these situations, don’t fret. Our return process is hassle-free, even for gifts.
How do I return a gift to Amazon if I am the gift giver?
Regardless of whether you marked your item as a gift when ordering, you can share the gift receipt with the recipient via email by visiting Your Orders, and clicking Share Gift Receipt.
If you are in possession of the item and prefer to return yourself, we offer free, convenient returns on most items delivered in the U.S., and you can look for the “FREE Returns” badge under the price to confirm it is a qualifying item.
How do I return a gift to Amazon if I am a gift recipient?
If you are the gift recipient, and you’ve decided to return a gift, the first step is to visit the Returns Center page in your Amazon account using a desktop browser. Here, you’ll be prompted to enter a 17-digit order number which can be found on the packing slip or digital gift receipt. Please note, your item will need to have been marked as a gift in the order process in order for this process to apply. If not, you’ll either need to ask the gift-giver for the digital gift receipt or contact customer service for assistance.
After you’ve entered the order number, select the item(s) you want to return and your preferred return method, then follow the instructions. Amazon offers more than 8,000 drop-off locations in the U.S, and to make these returns even more convenient for customers, we’ve designed our process to help minimize the need for additional shipping boxes—eligible items can be dropped off in the original manufacturer’s packaging. You’ll be able track your return through the Returns Center.
What items are eligible for return?
We offer free returns on most items in the U.S. To get a full refund, just make sure the item is in the same condition you received it – unused, with all the original accessories and packaging intact. Our full return policyhas all the details on what qualifies for free returns.
How will I get a refund?
Refunds are given to gift recipients in the form of an Amazon.com gift card, issued to the account used to make the return. If you’re the gift-giver, you can choose to have the balance refunded to a gift card or the original payment method.