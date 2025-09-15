Key takeaways
- Amazon's 2025 Toys We Love list features trending toys across multiple categories from budget-friendly picks to exclusive Amazon launches.
- Exclusive products only available on Amazon include Fisher-Price Montessori items and special editions of popular toys like Furby Gold Glam.
- AI tools like Rufus, Amazon Lens, and AI-powered Shopping Guides help customers easily find perfect gifts during the holiday shopping season.
Looking for the perfect holiday gifts this year? Amazon's 2025 Toys We Love list has you covered, with a hand-picked collection of trending toys and gifts that will have families ready to play.
Whether you’re shopping for budget-friendly picks, exclusive launches you’ll only find on Amazon, or nostalgic favorites that bring out the kid in everyone, Amazon’s 2025 Toys We Love list showcases this season’s must-have trends.
From exclusive product lines like Fisher-Price Montessori, STEM sets to character collectibles, hands-on DIY kits to crowd-pleasing games, Amazon’s wide selection and handpicked list of toys and gifts makes it simple to find a gift that inspires play at any age. Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping, and shoppers can easily add favorites to a Holiday Gift List as they go.
Under $25: Big fun, great value
Find budget-friendly picks that deliver hours of play without breaking the bank.
- Creature Crash Game ($9.99) – Fast-paced fun for family game night.
- Monopoly Deal: NFL Edition ($6.99) – A sporty twist on the classic card game.
- LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants ($22.99) – A buildable plant display that brings joy to any desk.
- Disney Moana 2 Swimming Tautai Moana Doll ($21.59) – Water-ready adventures inspired by the new film.
Exclusives: Only on Amazon
Discover one-of-a-kind colors, bundles, and first-to-market launches you won’t find anywhere else.
- Fisher-Price Montessori Sorting Tree ($24.83) – Exclusive preschool play that grows with little learners.
- Wicked Plush Elphaba Doll ($14.99) – Cast a little magic with Elphaba, the spellbinding plush from the upcoming Wicked: For Good.
- Wicked Plush Glinda Doll ($14.99) - Recreate Oz-some adventures with Glinda, the perfectly pink plush pal from the upcoming Wicked: For Good
- Furby Gold Glam ($59.99) – A glitzy new take on the 90s favorite.
- Little Live Pets Ouchies Deluxe “Hazel” ($64.99) – A plush pet with oodles of personality, available only at Amazon.
Nostalgia & kidults: Toys for every generation
Explore these retro vibes and grown-up collectibles for kids of all ages.
- LEGO Luxo Jr. Lamp ($69.95) – Pixar’s iconic desk lamp, now in brick form.
- Crayola Crayon Tub – Limited Edition Colors ($34.99) – Premium coloring supplies featuring 8 Limited Edition collection colors.
- Fandrop Star Wars Figure 2-Pack: Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader ($20.99) – Epic battles in shelf-sized form.
Hands-on: Sensory & DIY fun
Encourage tactile, creative play for kids who love to experiment.
- Gui Gui Deluxe Beauty Slime 2-Pack ($21.99) – Squish, stretch and play with iridescent fun thanks to scents, charms and sparkle.
- National Geographic Sensory Science Kit ($27.99, exclusive) – STEM-driven slime and science in one kit.
- Clickeez Keyboard Mega Pack ($29.99) - Click, clack and collect the Clickeez pieces to create your own keyboard.
STEM & early learning: Curiosity builders
Inspire young minds with toys that make learning playful.
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Table to Easel ($64.79) – From play table to art easel, it grows with kids.
- Ms. Rachel Spin & Sing Learning Wheel ($31.99) – Early learning powered by a fan-favorite educator.
- MAGNA-TILES Rail Racers Deluxe 90 Piece ($89.99) – Let your imagination drive you to build racetracks, ramps, bridges and more.
- Miko 3: AI-Powered Smart Robot ($249.00) – A high-tech companion that makes learning fun.
Characters & content: Fan favorites come to life
From princesses to anime, these gifts are fun for every kind of fan.
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie Meow-Mazing Interactive Dollhouse ($108.00) – Big play for little “Gabby Cats.”
- Toniebox 2 Disney Winnie the Pooh Bundle with Game and Controller ($199.96) - Stories, songs, and play come to life with this Toniebox 2 exclusive bundle set.
- Barbie Dream Pool Playset ($64.79) – Splash-worthy fun for every Barbie fan.
- LEGO Harry Potter Book Nook: Hogwarts Express ($99.99) – A magical build that doubles as bookshelf décor.
Action & adventure: High-energy play
Pump up any kids on the move with thrills, speed, and imagination.
- Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dual Dragon Hauler ($53.99) – A fire-breathing twist on classic Hot Wheels.
- LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1 ($26.99) – Build, race, repeat with this sleek set.
- Star Wars Power Crystal Lightsaber ($44.99) – A glowing role-play essential for every young Jedi.
Games & family time: Crowd-pleasers
Gather the group for these party-starting games.
- Exploding Kittens: The Board Game ($24.99) – Think fast, form alliances, play smart, and avoid the Exploding Kittens.
- Cows in Space ($19.99) – Silly fun that’s out of this world.
- Connect 4 Frenzy ($14.99) – An exhilarating, fast take on the original Connect 4 board game.
Besties: New favorite friends
Delight any child with the plush or pal they’ll want to take everywhere.
- Melissa & Doug Pooping Poochy ($26.99) – Potty humor meets preschool play.
- Steiff Disney Originals Mickey Mouse ($39.99) – A handcrafted plush icon.
- furReal Maggie The Feed & Follow Cow ($39.99) - A super soft, interactive new farm friend.
- American Girl Plush Kirsten & Board Book ($65.00) – A soft and huggable take on a beloved doll.
Collabs: Brand mash-ups that wow
When your favorite brands team up, playtime levels up.
- Play-Doh Barbie Garden Playset ($19.99) – Iconic brands combine for customizable floral fun.
- LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Family House ($69.99) – Beloved TV pup gets the brick treatment.
- Transformers NFL Kansas City Chiefs KC-59 ($24.99) – Your favorite teams meet robots in disguise.
Looking for more toys and gift options? Amazon makes shopping feel a little magical by offering access to innovative shopping tools, like Rufus, our AI-powered shopping assistant, ready to answer questions, compare toys, and help you pick the perfect gift.
Amazon Lens is a visual search tool that helps you quickly find what you're looking for, and now with Lens Live, you can instantly scan products, see real-time matches in a swipeable carousel, and get insights and answers from Rufus. It’s all designed to make finding holiday treasures faster, easier, and way more fun.
