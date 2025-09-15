Key takeaways

  • Amazon's 2025 Toys We Love list features trending toys across multiple categories from budget-friendly picks to exclusive Amazon launches.
  • Exclusive products only available on Amazon include Fisher-Price Montessori items and special editions of popular toys like Furby Gold Glam.
  • AI tools like Rufus, Amazon Lens, and AI-powered Shopping Guides help customers easily find perfect gifts during the holiday shopping season.
Looking for the perfect holiday gifts this year? Amazon's 2025 Toys We Love list has you covered, with a hand-picked collection of trending toys and gifts that will have families ready to play.
Whether you’re shopping for budget-friendly picks, exclusive launches you’ll only find on Amazon, or nostalgic favorites that bring out the kid in everyone, Amazon’s 2025 Toys We Love list showcases this season’s must-have trends.
An image of a dad and two kids laying on a carpet smiling at their devices, including a tablet and a phone.

How to use Amazon Family to manage digital content and share many Prime benefits with your family members

Amazon Family makes it easy for customers to manage and share services, subscriptions, and digital content, all in one place.

From exclusive product lines like Fisher-Price Montessori, STEM sets to character collectibles, hands-on DIY kits to crowd-pleasing games, Amazon’s wide selection and handpicked list of toys and gifts makes it simple to find a gift that inspires play at any age. Prime members enjoy fast, free shipping, and shoppers can easily add favorites to a Holiday Gift List as they go.
Check out some of the top picks from the Toys We Love list below and shop the full list here.
All prices and availability are subject to change.

Under $25: Big fun, great value

Find budget-friendly picks that deliver hours of play without breaking the bank.
Toys story inlines

01 / 04

Exclusives: Only on Amazon

Discover one-of-a-kind colors, bundles, and first-to-market launches you won’t find anywhere else.
Toys story inlines

01 / 05

Text that reads Create and Share Amazon Lists and the Amazon Lists Page on a computer screen

How to create and share Amazon Wish Lists

Amazon Wish Lists are an easy way to simplify things. Here’s everything you need to know about making one.

Nostalgia & kidults: Toys for every generation

Explore these retro vibes and grown-up collectibles for kids of all ages.
Toys story inlines

01 / 03

Hands-on: Sensory & DIY fun

Encourage tactile, creative play for kids who love to experiment.
Toys story inlines

01 / 03

STEM & early learning: Curiosity builders

Inspire young minds with toys that make learning playful.
Toys story inlines

01 / 04

Characters & content: Fan favorites come to life

From princesses to anime, these gifts are fun for every kind of fan.
Toys story inlines

01 / 04

Action & adventure: High-energy play

Pump up any kids on the move with thrills, speed, and imagination.
Toys story inlines

01 / 03

An image of two Amazon boxes, a black Luna remote and a red bowl of popcorn.

8 Prime membership benefits you might not be using (but should be)

Everyone knows about fast, free delivery—but here are some awesome Prime benefits you may not be taking advantage of.

Games & family time: Crowd-pleasers

Gather the group for these party-starting games.
Toys story inlines

01 / 03

Besties: New favorite friends

Delight any child with the plush or pal they’ll want to take everywhere.
Toys story inlines

01 / 04

Collabs: Brand mash-ups that wow

When your favorite brands team up, playtime levels up.
Toys story inlines

01 / 03

Looking for more toys and gift options? Amazon makes shopping feel a little magical by offering access to innovative shopping tools, like Rufus, our AI-powered shopping assistant, ready to answer questions, compare toys, and help you pick the perfect gift.
Amazon Haul featuring low priced products and a person shopping on their phone.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Haul—a broad selection of products $20 or less, with most under $10

U.S. beta launched in the Amazon Shopping app, featuring fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-z Guarantee, with delivery times of one to two weeks.

Amazon Lens is a visual search tool that helps you quickly find what you're looking for, and now with Lens Live, you can instantly scan products, see real-time matches in a swipeable carousel, and get insights and answers from Rufus. It’s all designed to make finding holiday treasures faster, easier, and way more fun.
Next, learn more about how Amazon is using AI to improve your holiday shopping.

Trending news and stories

  1. A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
  2. How to watch the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise on Prime Video
  3. How Amazon's delivery drones make smart landing decisions in unexpected conditions
  4. Introducing Amazon Lens Live: Instant scanning, real-time product matches, and insights from Amazon's AI Shopping Assistant