Key takeaways
- Amazon's Black Friday Week runs from November 20 at 12:01 a.m. PST through November 28, 2025.
- Discounts include up to 55% off home products, 50% off select Nintendo games, and major savings on tech and beauty items
If you’re ready to kick off your holiday shopping and want to save big while you’re at it, you’re in luck. Amazon’s Black Friday Week event starts now, offering customers millions of deals across popular categories including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel, with new daily deal drops throughout the event.
This year’s Black Friday Week, immediately followed by Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal event, will run through December 1, with big discounts on select items from brands like Bose, KitchenAid, Nike, Dyson, UGG, and more.
With so many deals to explore, we’ve handpicked some of the best ones you’ll find during Black Friday Week 2025, along with some tips and tricks for getting the most savings. We'll continue adding great deals to this list throughout the event, so be sure to check back often.
All deals and availability are subject to change.
Today’s Big Deals: 4+ star gifts
Keep your kid learning and entertained with up to 57% off a 7-inch Fire 7 kids' tablet, which features a parent dashboard and includes a yearlong subscription to Amazon Kids+. Shop the deal.
Stay hydrated with a 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler, which you can snag now for up to 45% off. Shop the deal.
Awaken your glow with Medicube collagen night wrapping mask, which protects and enhances skin elasticity and is up to 40% off. Shop the deal.
Stream high-quality sound from your smartphone without messy cords with up to 67% off wireless on-ear headphones from JBL. Shop the deal.
Nourish, replenish, and revive your skin with Elemis Midnight Facial night cream, which is up to 50% off. Shop the deal.
Gift yourself, or someone you love, a Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip set, which includes a matte lipstick, a lip liner, a gloss, and mini lipstick, for up to 30% off. Shop the deal.
Stay well caffeinated all season long with a new Keurig K-Express single serve coffee maker in the Holiday Berry color, now up to 55% off. Shop the deal.
Save up to 55% off the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser, a lightweight foamy facial cleanser that gently exfoliates and moisturizes all skin types. Shop the deal.
Take up to 30% off premium wireless headphones from Beats, which feature up to 40 hours of battery life and are compatible with both Apple and Android. Shop the deal.
Keep your 40-ounce Stanley All Day Quencher close by with up to 53% off a carry-all that features three pockets for your phone, cards, and other extras. Shop the deal.
Take up to 40% off a 64 GB Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, an all-in-one Kindle and notebook that includes a Premium Pen and leather folio. Shop the deal.
Grab a bottle of Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau So Sweet Eau de Toilette—a floral fragrance with notes of white raspberries, daisy petals, and sweet musk—for up to 40% off. Shop the deal.
Best tech deals: electronics and gaming
Grab a pair of metallic pink Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones, which offer up to 50 hours of battery life, for up to 35% off. Shop the deal.
Save 50% on the Blink Mini 2K+, Amazon's third-generation compact plug-in camera that delivers sharper 2K video resolution and improved audio clarity. Shop the deal.
Connect a wide range of devices with up to 25% off a 27-inch StanbyME 2 portable touch screen from LG that features a built-in battery and a full-swivel rotation. Shop the deal.
Save 18% on a Fire TV 50" 4-Series—Amazon's newest 4K UHD Smart TV with built-in Fire TV streaming, Alexa voice control, HDR10 support, and a 60 Hz LED display designed for everyday entertainment. Shop the deal.
Show off your taste in art with up to 31% off a 65-inch QLED 4K CanvasTV from Hisense, whose anti-glare and ultra-slim design mounts easily on your wall. Shop the deal.
The Blink Outdoor 2K+, Amazon’s newest model and next-generation wireless smart security camera that delivers an improved visual and audio experience with sharp 2K video resolution and Color Vision in low light, is 50% off right now. Shop the deal.
Never worry about your battery again with up to 25% off a wireless charging dock from Belkin that lets you charge two devices at once. Shop the deal.
Tip: Customers can prepare for Black Friday and ensure they don’t miss out deals by adding items to their lists, cart, or save for later. With enhanced Alexa+ deal tracking, customers can get instant notifications when watched items go on sale.
Snag a Fire TV 4K Select for 50% off. Amazon's newest Fire TV Stick delivers vibrant 4K picture quality with HDR10+ support and apps that launch remarkably fast. Shop the deal.
Keep all the memories without taking up all of the space with up to 31% off a 10-inch digital picture frame with easy setup from Skylight. Shop the deal.
Bring fun home to everyone with up to 32% off an 11-inch 64GB Android tablet from Samsung, whose slim and durable design keeps your music, shows, and games close by. Shop the deal.
The Echo Dot Max features nearly three times the bass compared to Echo Dot (5th gen) with room-filling sound that automatically adapts to your space, and it's currently 10% off. Shop the deal.
Keep the music playing wherever you go with up to 25% off a portable and waterproof mini Bluetooth speaker from JBL. Shop the deal.
Top home product deals
Don't miss out on up to 31% off the popular BISSELL Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. Shop the deal.
Stock up with up to 50% off these machine-washable, cotton double-knit throw blankets from Vera Bradley before the winter. Shop the deal.
Get the whole house in the mood for the holidays with 40% off a Christmas Magic scented candle from Yankee Candle, which burns for up to 150 hours. Shop the deal.
Have a better night's sleep with up to 30% off a breathable and cooling memory-foam mattress from Casper, which offers a 100-night trial. Shop the deal.
Master a wide variety of sewing techniques with up to 15% off a special-edition heavy-duty sewing machine from Singer, which comes with 69 stitch applications and a 60% stronger motor. Shop the deal.
Save up to 50% on a Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet upright vacuum, that you can easily maneuver to get in and out of tight spaces, in corners, and around furniture. Shop the deal.
Cook breakfast for the whole family with up to 10% off an electric griddle with removable temperature control from Chefman. Shop the deal.
Stay comfy all season long with an UGG Ariana fluffy and reversable oversized blanket in charcoal grey, now up to 17% off. Shop the deal.
If you've been eyeing the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 quart tilt head stand mixer, you're in luck. It's currently up to 30% off. Shop the deal.
Tip: Shop small this holiday season. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. This Black Friday Week and throughout the holiday season, Amazon is making it easier than ever to shop small through the Small Business Holiday Shop at amazon.com/smallbusinessgifts.
Feed your feathered friends with a Birdbuddy solar smart bird feeder with camera, which is up to 23% off and connects to the Birdbuddy app to identify different species and individual birds. Shop the deal.
Devour dirt with 70x more power with a Roomba vacuum and mop from iRobot, which is up to 23% off and features an easy-to-use power-lifting suction. Shop the deal.
Create healthy sleep habits with up to 18% off the Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock and sound machine from Hatch, which comes with a Hatch+ subscription. Shop the deal.
Clean hard surfaces and upholstery with up to 17% off a cordless handheld vacuum from Dyson, which has two power modes and provides up to 50 minutes of battery. Shop the deal.
Perfect classic and modern recipes with up to 58% off the James Beard Award–winning Essential New York Times Cookbook. Shop the deal.
Brew the perfect cup of coffee no matter how compact your space with a Keurig single-serve K-cup coffee maker, which is up to 29% off. Shop the deal.
Fashion and apparel discounts
Don't miss out on savings of up to 20% off a pair of Nike Women's Court Vision Low Next Nature shoes. Shop the deal.
The Kate Spade New York women's Devin bifold wallet, which is made with pebbled leather and features a snap closure, is up to 50% off. Shop the deal.
Save up to 35% on a men's Expedition Scout 40mm watch from Timex, which comes with an adjustable green strap and an Indiglo light-up watch dial. Shop the deal.
This Gap women's logo hoodie sweatshirt, which is made from the softest fleece fabric to keep your head warm for morning coffee runs, is up to 20% off. Shop the deal.
Get all the support you need for your workout with Nike Air Monarch IV training shoes, whose leather and solid rubber sole provide traction on many surfaces and are up to 29% off. Shop the deal.
The women's stiletto dress boots from Amazon Essentials, made of high-quality alternative leather for an ultra-sleek modern silhouette, are up to 21% off. Shop the deal.
The Brooks Brothers men's button-down collar corduroy sport shirt, which features distinctive Brooks Brothers detailing like barrel cuffs and the Golden Fleece logo, is up to 34% off. Shop the deal.
Designed with everyday wear in mind, the Kendra Scott Chantal beaded bracelet features gold-plated brass, is easy to clean, and up to 34% off. Shop the deal.
Nike men's Winflo 11 running shoes, whose responsive cushioning provides a balanced ride for everyday runs, are up to 25% off. Shop the deal.
Tip: Don’t forget to use AI shopping assistant Rufus for gift discovery, price alerts, comparisons, and personalized recommendations.
Give any outfit a classic edge with Levi's women's wedgie straight high-rise jeans with a button fly, which are up to 45% off. Shop the deal.
This Dickies men's skateboarding mid pro cap, which is machine washable and made of 100% cotton, is up to 29% off. Shop the deal.
Take up to 50% off women's Albany sunglasses from Michael Kors, which feature a square tortoise frame and 100% UV protection. Shop the deal.
Elevate your look with up to 27% off trendy gold-plated knot earrings from Sherlove that will never go out of style. Shop the deal.
Top beauty deals
Gift yourself or someone special in your life a bottle of Polo Blue cologne from Ralph Lauren, now up to 30% off. Shop the deal.
Volumize and lengthen your lashes with up to 30% off the lightweight and long-lasting Panorama mascara from L'Oréal Paris. Shop the deal.
Boost hydration and shine with up to 30% off a shampoo and conditioner set from Kristin Ess, whose sulfate-free formula adds softness to your hair. Shop the deal.
Keep your eyes dramatic from day to night with up to 35% off an eyeshadow palette from Urban Decay, which comes with six shades in the signature Naked formula. Shop the deal.
Level up your skin routine with up to 43% off a holiday gift set from K-beauty brand Cosrx, which features three of its best-selling snail mucin products. Shop the deal.
Tip: Enter to win a gift card. Amazon is giving away thousands of $50 Amazon gift cards delivered through Amazon emails and Amazon Shopping app push notifications! To be eligible, make sure you’re signed up for Amazon communications. Keep an eye on your emails and notifications—you could be a winner. No purchase necessary. Restrictions apply. You can view full terms, eligibility, and details, and sign up for Amazon communications, here.
Straighten, wave, or curl your tresses at home with up to 32% off a mutiuse styler from Kristin Ess. Shop the deal.
Keep your hands sanitized, hydrated, and refreshed with up to 30% off the Power Mist travel-size trio set from Touchland. Shop the deal.
Nourish any dry, cracked, or irritated skin with up to 8% off healing ointment from Aquaphor. Shop the deal.
Moisturize dry skin with up to 20% off body butter from Saltair that features coconut oil and vanilla for deep skin nourishment. Shop the deal.
Achieve an instant glow with up to 20% off a microderm exfoliator from Goop that polishes away roughness and smooths uneven texture. Shop the deal.
Top toys and games deals
Grab an Amazon-exclusive Furby Gold Glam interactive plush toy, perfect for kids 6 and up, for up to 30% off. Shop the deal.
Pull out this classic Jenga wood block game, which is up to 31% off, that any new player can learn at any game night or party. Shop the deal.
Play games with, feed, and cure your virtual pet from Tamagotchi, which will grow differently depending on how well you take care of it, now up to 27% off. Shop the deal.
Express yourself with up to 43% off an 18-inch American Girl Truly Me doll with accessories, stylable hair, and lifelike eyes. Shop the deal.
Save up to 27% on a Nerf basketball hoop set, which will make the perfect gift for any basketball-loving kid in your life. Shop the deal.
Enjoy savings of up to 34% off the Amazon-exclusive Monopoly Junior Super Mario edition board game. Shop the deal.
Tip: Prime for Young Adults members can earn an exclusive 10% bonus cash back on personal tech and laptops between 11/28 and 12/1. This bonus is stackable with existing holiday deals and discounts. Prime for Young Adults members enjoy all the savings, convenience, and entertainment of a Prime membership, plus exclusive perks like 5% everyday cash back on eligible categories, at just 50% of the standard cost—$7.49/month or $69 a year. Eligible young adults ages 18-24 can sign up for a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult. Terms apply.
Blast enemies with Web Fluid or water with a Spider-Man Web Slinger, which is up to 15% off and comes with a glove and velcro, from Marvel. Shop the deal.
Race, stunt, and do battle with a dragon with the multilevel Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, which is up to 18% off and features cool track-play details like movable hoses, a car wash with a foam roller, and more. Shop the deal.
Take up to 19% off a Glinda fashion doll and accessories—including statement earrings, tiara, and scepter—from Mattel. Shop the deal.
Save up to 47% off this all-in-one kids' scooter and pretend play kitchen from Play-Doh, which lets your mini entrepreneur play pretend chef and run their own food-delivery business. Shop the deal.
Throw insane spirals with up to 28% off a spiral grip football from Nerf, whose unique machine-stitched texture helps players catch like pros. Shop the deal.
Save up to 25% on an on-the-go travel set from Gabby's Dollhouse, which features a toy phone, travel documents, and kitty-themed bag. Shop the deal.
Keep your curious kid busy with up to 30% off this 3-in-1 LEGO Creator building set that can construct a majestic rhino, mighty hippo, or playful walrus. Shop the deal.
Get fast, free delivery through the holidays
Amazon now offers Same-Day Delivery across millions of items in more than 9,000 U.S. cities and towns with Prime members having access to more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, with tens of millions available for Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Before the end of the year, Amazon will bring Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to thousands of smaller cities, towns, and rural communities across the U.S. The vast selection, including grocery and household essentials, across health, beauty, baby, and pet food, is available for delivery or pickup within hours—ensuring customers have everything they want and need to prepare for the holidays. With these convenient delivery options, customers can shop with confidence knowing their holiday purchases will arrive on time.
If you haven’t already, you may want to sign up now for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess.
Trending news and stories
- What is Amazon Luna? Cloud gaming reimagined
- Everything you need to know about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video
- Amazon is America’s low-price leader with prices on average 14% lower than 23 online U.S. retailers, says Profitero study
- Everything you need to know about Amazon Leo, Amazon’s satellite broadband network