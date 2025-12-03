If you’re like many shoppers, you might be wondering about return options for holiday purchases. Amazon has made the process simple with extended holiday return windows and multiple return methods. Here's what you need to know.
Extended holiday return window gives you more time
For the 2025 holiday season, most items purchased between November 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2026. This extended window gives you or your gift recipients plenty of time after the holidays to decide if items need to be returned.
There are some exceptions: Apple-branded products purchased during this period have a slightly shorter window, with returns accepted through January 15, 2026.
Free, convenient return options at thousands of locations
Amazon offers free returns at over 8,000 convenient locations, typically within a 5-mile radius of your address. What makes this especially convenient is that most returns don’t need to be boxed or labeled.
To start a return, simply go to “Your Orders” on Amazon.com or in the Amazon app, select the item you want to return, and follow the instructions. You’ll receive options for drop-off locations or other return methods.
Quick refunds based on your payment method
Once Amazon receives your return, refunds are typically processed within days. Once the refund is issued by Amazon, the time to receive the funds depends on your original payment method:
- Amazon Gift Cards: 2 to 3 hours
- Credit cards: 3 to 5 business days
- Debit cards: Up to 10 business days
Special considerations for gifts
If you received a gift you need to return, you don’t need to ask the gift giver for their account information. Instead, you can use the 17-digit order number found on the packing slip or digital gift receipt to initiate a return through Amazon’s Returns page.
Returns during the holiday season don't have to be stressful. With Amazon’s extended return window and convenient drop-off options, you can shop with confidence knowing that returns are simple if needed.