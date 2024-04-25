Ice hockey fans, get ready to be able to watch games much more easily. The Seattle Kraken have announced a partnership with Prime Video that will allow Prime members in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska to stream games straight through the Prime Video app or the Prime Video website.

The new partnership will begin next NHL season, which is scheduled to kick off on October 4, 2024, and Seattle Kraken games will be available to watch for Prime members in those states. Prime Video will stream all non-nationally televised games for Prime members in these areas, which will include preseason, regular season, and the first round of playoffs. In other words, if you’re an ice hockey fan who lives in Washington, Oregon, or Alaska, it’s worth tuning in to Prime Video to catch the Seattle Kraken playing.

“Seattle Kraken hockey is synonymous with the Pacific Northwest, and we're thrilled to bring Prime members in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska access to Kraken games on Prime Video,” said Charlie Neiman, head of sports partnerships, Prime Video. “Live Kraken games add to our growing selection of premium live sports and deliver additional value for Prime members throughout the Kraken home footprint.”

Whether you’re a huge Seattle Kraken fan or just live in the area and want to keep an eye on the game, here’s how to watch Seattle Kraken games when they come to Prime Video.

How to watch Seattle Kraken games on Prime Video

Seattle Kraken games will be available on Prime Video starting with the 2024-2025 season, which is scheduled to begin on October 4, 2024.

All you need to do is boot up the Prime Video app or open Prime Video on the web when a game is on to start watching. If you don’t immediately see the game on your homepage, simply search for “Seattle Kraken,” and it should pop up as a result.

How to get Prime Video

It’s easy to access Prime Video. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs, and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

You can also get Prime Video as a stand-alone membership for $8.99 per month. Do keep in mind that this doesn’t include access to other Prime benefits, like free Two-Day Delivery on eligible items.

What else is on Prime Video?

While you wait for the season to start, or once the game is over, there are tons of other options to check out on Prime Video. Prime Video boasts a massive selection of original and award-winning movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

Fantasy fans will want to check out Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, and action fans might like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. If you’re a sports fan, you might be interested in the Reggie docuseries, which focuses on baseball icon Reggie Jackson. No matter what you’re into, there should be something on Prime Video for you.

