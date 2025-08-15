Park Min-young leads Confidence Queen, an upcoming South Korean comedic caper series on Prime Video about a trio of clever swindlers taking down corrupt villains through elaborate schemes.
Here’s everything you need to know about watching this highly anticipated series.
How to stream ‘Confidence Queen’ on Prime Video
Confidence Queen will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Saturday, September 6. New episodes will be released weekly on Saturdays and Sundays. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
What is ‘Confidence Queen’ about?
The series follows a trio of clever swindlers who team up to take down corrupt villains through elaborate schemes. Park Min-young plays Yun Yi-rang, a brilliant heiress forced to live in the shadows due to an incident in her childhood. Highly intelligent with keen intuition, Yi-rang transforms herself into a master con artist who creates a team to strip villains of their ill-gotten gains while building her own wealth.
Blending fast-paced heist action with comedy, Confidence Queen is a remake of a hugely popular Japanese series that promises a thrilling ride for global audiences.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Confidence Queen’?
In addition to Park Min-young (Marry My Husband) as Yi-rang, Confidence Queen features Joo Jong-hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) as Myung Gu-ho, who brings heart and warmth to the team through his friendly and optimistic nature. Veteran actor Park Hee-soon (Squid Game) portrays James, a quiet man who joins Yi-rang and Gu-ho on their adventures.
The series is directed by Nam Ki-hoon (Destined With You, Kiss Sixth Sense) and written by Hong Seung-hyun (Criminal Minds, Cheo-Yong) together with Kim Da-hye.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other Korean dramas on Prime Video like Head Over Heels, GOOD BOY, The Divorce Insurance, and more.
