The first playoff game on Prime Video will feature everything fans already love about

TNF’

s award-winning coverage: Legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit will call the action from the booth, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Host Charissa Thompson, alongside analysts Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, and Richard Sherman, break down all the storylines before, during, and after the game. Taylor Rooks will contribute with features, with Albert Breer sharing news and notes from around the league.