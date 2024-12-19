Prime Video’s exclusive NFL coverage doesn’t end with Thursday Night Football's season finale on December 26. For the first time, Prime Video will expand its NFL campaign into the postseason, delivering a special presentation of a Wild Card playoff game during the league’s Wild Card round.
The contest will take place on either Saturday, January 11, or Sunday, January 12, with the exact date and matchup announced following the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday, January 5.
How to watch the NFL Wild Card game on Prime Video
Viewers in the U.S. can watch the NFL Wild Card game on Prime Video in their living rooms on smart televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, which is also available on mobile.
Viewers can also stream on phones and tablets with NFL+. The Wild Card game will also stream live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams.
What is the NFL Wild Card?
The NFL Wild Card is the first round of the playoffs. There will be six Wild Card playoff games for 12 of the 14 NFL teams to make the playoffs (three games for the AFC and three for the NFC). The No. 1 seeds for each conference don’t play until the second round of the playoffs.
Prime Video’s coverage of the NFL Wild Card game
The first playoff game on Prime Video will feature everything fans already love about TNF’s award-winning coverage: Legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit will call the action from the booth, with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sidelines. Host Charissa Thompson, alongside analysts Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, and Richard Sherman, break down all the storylines before, during, and after the game. Taylor Rooks will contribute with features, with Albert Breer sharing news and notes from around the league.
This special presentation marks the second consecutive year that Prime Video has expanded its offering of NFL games to Prime members, following the creation of Black Friday Football, which launched in 2023.
Further, Prime Video will stream a playoff edition of Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats, TNF’s weekly alternate broadcast. The next-generation broadcast features new AI-powered innovations like Defensive Vulnerability and Defensive Alerts, on-screen graphic overlays, distinctive vantage points from TNF’s High-Sky and All-22 camera angle, and in-game reports from analytics expert Sam Schwartzstein.
2024'Thursday Night Football' breaking viewership records
Prime Video’s record-setting 2024 TNF season continues to establish new all-time marks for the most-streamed NFL regular season games in history. Per Nielsen’s panel only measurement, Prime Video’s presentation of the Packers-Lions game on Dec. 5 attracted an average audience of 17.29 million viewers, shattering TNF on Prime’s previous all-time high by more than a million viewers. Audience records were also set for the TNF Tonight pregame show.
With just two regular season games remaining on the TNF regular-season schedule, the 2024 breakout campaign is averaging 13.51 million viewers, which is +12% over the 2023 season-to-date average (12.10M), +14% above the 2023 full-season average (11.86M), and +41% over the 2022 full-season average (9.58M).
Check back for more information on Prime Video’s Wild Card game presentation once the 2024 NFL playoff schedule is set.