Heads of State, an action comedy about two world leaders who must put aside their differences when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary, will be available exclusively on Prime Video on July 2.
Despite their not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship,” UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only people they can trust: each other. Allied with brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.
How to stream ‘Heads of State’ on Prime Video
Heads of State will be available to stream on July 2 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Heads of State’?
In addition to Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Stephen Root (The Man in the High Castle), Carla Gugino (Spy Kids), Jack Quaid (The Boys), and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso).
Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry, Nobody), Heads of State was co-written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query.
What else is on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.