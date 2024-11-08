The crime-thriller series is based on James Patterson’s best-selling novels and premieres November 14.
The world of Alex Cross keeps growing. Author James Patterson has penned nearly 30 best-selling novels about the iconic character, whose stories have inspired three movies with Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry in the eponymous role.
But Ben Watkins, the creator, showrunner, and executive producer behind the new Prime Video thriller Cross, opted for a younger leading man and chose Aldis Hodge to take the reins as the fabled forensic psychologist and detective. Watkins’s reimagining also explores Alex Cross’s family, friendships, and flaws in a way the big-screen versions did not.
“When this got put in front of me as a potential project to adapt to a television series, I got excited,” said Watkins, a self-professed crime junkie who grew up reading Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, and Walter Mosley. “No. 1, this is the type of stuff I would want to watch. I thought I could do a good job adapting it. No. 2, it had a legacy that included Morgan Freeman. And No. 3, when I read the books, I realized that there were actually some opportunities to do things that didn’t get done in the movies.”
Unlike in the films, TV audiences will have eight episodes of Cross to get to know the titular character.
“Alex Cross is Black. He lives in a Black neighborhood, and he has some swagger,” Watkins explained. “Those were some things I felt were missing from the movies. The irony is that updating it and making it contemporary and more authentic actually reflects what’s in the books. There were some assumptions being made about Black characters that felt like if they were too specific, they wouldn’t have the same mass appeal. I think we are now entering an era where people are really appreciating the fact that you can go narrowly and still make it universal.”
Cross premieres November 14. Read on to learn more about this upcoming series and its impressive cast.
What is the focus of ‘Cross’ Season 1?
The pulse-pounding crime-thriller series follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic and prolific serial killer. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track the murderer, a mysterious threat from Alex’s past returns to destroy all that he’s done to stabilize his family, career, and personal life after a major loss.
What makes Aldis Hodge’s Alex Cross different from the other portrayals?
Watkins describes Hodge, whose previous films include Black Adam and Hidden Figures, as his muse for Cross.
“I had a dream that Aldis would be Alex Cross,” explained Watkins, who first met Hodge and his older sibling, Edwin, also an actor, when the brothers were teenagers. “He was the blueprint. Aldis exudes this curiosity. He is wise beyond his years, but in a grounded way. He has this very intense intellectual feel to him, and I knew Alex Cross had to have that. But I also needed the vulnerability. Because for this to work—and it’s one of the things I’m most proud of about this series—Alex Cross can’t be a superhero.”
Hodge, in turn, was drawn to Cross because of the protagonist’s complexity.
“The script was just written so brilliantly that I just fell in love with it,” revealed Hodge, who is a father in real life. “When he’s at work, we get to see Alex Cross in cop mode. He’s doing his thing. But we also get to see another side of him at home when he’s just being a dad, which is what makes this role so multidimensional.”
Who else stars in ‘Cross’?
In addition to Hodge and Mustafa, the cast of Cross includes Ryan Eggold, Alona Tal, Juanita Jennings, Samantha Walkes, Eloise Mumford, Melody Hurd, and Caleb Elijah.
Eggold, who is best known for his starring role in New Amsterdam, plays Ed Ramsey, a charming but duplicitous businessman. Tal, meanwhile, plays a wiry and assertive FBI agent named Kayla Craig who helps Alex with his cases.
Jennings costars as Nana Mama, Alex’s grandmother who lends a hand at home with his kids, played by Hurd (Them) and Elijah. Walkes plays Elle Monteiro, a community activist and Alex’s love interest, while Mumford portrays Shannon Witmer, who falls for Ramsey’s charms.
When does ‘Cross’ premiere, how many episodes are there, and will there be a Season 2?
There are eight episodes of Season 1 of Cross, which premieres November 14. All eight episodes will be available to stream then. Prime Video renewed Cross for a second season earlier this year.
