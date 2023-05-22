Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se
Subscribe
en
Amazon.com | Conditions of Use | Amazon Privacy Policy | © 1996-2024 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Submit Search
Show Search
Subscribe
en
International sites
Asia Pacific
Australia
About Amazon (English)
India
About Amazon (English)
Japan
About Amazon (日本語)
Singapore
About Amazon (English)
Europe
European Union
About Amazon (English)
France
About Amazon (Français)
Germany
About Amazon (Deutsch) Newsroom (Deutsch)
Italy
About Amazon (Italiano)
Poland
About Amazon (Polski)
Spain
About Amazon (Español)
United Kingdom
About Amazon (English)
Americas
United States
About Amazon (English) Press Center (English)
México
About Amazon (Español)
Canada
About Amazon (English) About Amazon (Français) Press Center (English)
Brazil
About Amazon (Português)
About the Author
A red carpet photo of Mekeisha Madden Toby.

Mekeisha Madden Toby

Mekeisha Madden Toby is an Amazon Studios Communications Lead. Prior to coming to Amazon in 2022, Madden Toby worked as a journalist for 23 years. The Detroit native, wife and mother wrote for TVLine, TV Guide, Essence, espnW, Variety, Shondaland.com, Los Angeles Times, The Detroit News, Tastemade, Rotten Tomatoes, CNN.com, Playboy.com, People, Parade.com, Emmys.com, Mom.me and more. When she’s not working, Madden Toby loves to roller skate, swim and spend time with family and friends.
More articles by this author
Load more
Back to Amazon
us
au
br
ca
cn
de
fr
in
it
jp
mx
nl
es
uk
us
sg
uae
sa
tr
se