Mekeisha Madden Toby

Mekeisha Madden Toby is an Amazon Studios Communications Lead. Prior to coming to Amazon in 2022, Madden Toby worked as a journalist for 23 years. The Detroit native, wife and mother wrote for TVLine, TV Guide, Essence, espnW, Variety,, Los Angeles Times, The Detroit News, Tastemade, Rotten Tomatoes,, People,and more. When she’s not working, Madden Toby loves to roller skate, swim and spend time with family and friends.