The 2024 Primetime Emmy Award nominations have been announced, and Amazon MGM Studios earned an impressive 62 nominations. Both Fallout and Mr. & Mrs. Smith were nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, marking the first time that Amazon MGM Studios received multiple nominations in that category.
A scene from Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine unpack the lives of married spies in their new series on Prime Video

The actors blend humor, drama, and action in this modern reimagining of the 2005 hit movie.

Read more
Emmy-winning actor Donald Glover received his first nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series categories for Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Glover is the only actor-writer ever nominated for writing in the limited, drama and comedy categories. His Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, her first acting nomination. Walton Goggins received his first Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination, for Fallout.
Falloutgarnered 17 Emmy nominations and Mr. & Mrs. Smith earned 16. Amazon MGM Studios’ Red, White & Royal Blue, Invincible, Fargo, Survivor, Shark Tank, The Voice, Tig Notaro: Hello Again, and Vanderpump Rules were also nominated for Emmys.
Here are five Emmy-nominated series and movies you can watch on Prime Video:

Page overview

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

1
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
2
'Fallout'
3
'Red, White & Royal Blue'
4
'Tig Notaro: Hello Again'
5
'Invincible'
1.
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
Still from Mr. & Mrs. Smith of them standing surveilling the area

Prime Video’s dramatic espionage comedy centers on two lonely strangers who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of wealth and travel. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. John Smith and Mrs. Jane Smith.

Watch now
2.
'Fallout'
Fargo steel soldiers marching in formation

Based on the wildly popular video game, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots 200 years after an apocalypse. When the privileged denizens of luxury fallout shelters return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind, they are confronted with a wonderfully weird and highly violent world.

Watch now
A scene from Prime Video's Fallout.
11 photos: How Prime Video's 'Fallout' series brings the iconic video game universe to life

Bringing the iconic post-apocalyptic world of Fallout to Prime Video has been a labor of love. Go behind the scenes with the executive producer.

Read more
about 11 photos: How Prime Video's 'Fallout' series brings the iconic video game universe to life
3.
'Red, White & Royal Blue'
A scene of Prime Video's new movie, Red White and Royal Blue.

Prime Video’s refreshing LGBTQ rom-com explores the budding romance between the son of the U.S. president and a British prince.

Watch now
A scene of Red White and Royal Blue showing two men sitting side to side in a living room wearing suits and holding hands.
'Red, White & Royal Blue’ stars on breaking the ‘blueprint’ of the traditional rom-com

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez on bringing the best-selling book to life, and making a very modern romantic comedy.

Read more
about 'Red, White & Royal Blue’ stars on breaking the ‘blueprint’ of the traditional rom-com
4.
'Tig Notaro: Hello Again'
A still captured of Tig Notaro delivering their standup

Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro delivers a hilarious and sharply observed stand-up special packed with delightfully awkward misunderstandings, health scares made hilarious, and heartwarming family moments with her wife and children.

Watch now
collage of reese witherspoon, a lord of the rings character, and the back of roger federer's head as part of prime videos new entertainment announcements at upfronts 2024
Just announced on Prime Video: The 14 biggest TV series, films, and sports events coming in 2024 and 2025

Prime Video’s exciting lineup for the upcoming year includes new action series and comedy films, season renewals and sequels, and more sports content.

Read more
about Just announced on Prime Video: The 14 biggest TV series, films, and sports events coming in 2024 and 2025
5.
'Invincible'
Moment from the show Invincible where the characters are monitoring controls

This adult animated superhero series revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. After an earth-shattering betrayal, Mark fights to rebuild his life and wrestles with his greatest fear: that he might become his father.

Watch now
Check out everything you need to know about Prime Video, where you can find blockbuster movies, hit shows, award-winning Amazon Originals, premium channels, sports, and more.