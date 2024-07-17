Page overview
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
Prime Video’s dramatic espionage comedy centers on two lonely strangers who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of wealth and travel. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. John Smith and Mrs. Jane Smith.
Based on the wildly popular video game, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots 200 years after an apocalypse. When the privileged denizens of luxury fallout shelters return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind, they are confronted with a wonderfully weird and highly violent world.
Prime Video’s refreshing LGBTQ rom-com explores the budding romance between the son of the U.S. president and a British prince.
Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian Tig Notaro delivers a hilarious and sharply observed stand-up special packed with delightfully awkward misunderstandings, health scares made hilarious, and heartwarming family moments with her wife and children.
This adult animated superhero series revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. After an earth-shattering betrayal, Mark fights to rebuild his life and wrestles with his greatest fear: that he might become his father.