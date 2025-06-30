“I think mysteries have always fascinated me. I like justice, and I also believe in the rule of law,” Q tells About Amazon. “I believe in all of the things in the stories that I’m telling. It’s an honor for me to tell the stories of the men and women who serve in this way. It’s a very difficult job, a thankless job, and one where I hopefully can bring something new to the table that you haven’t seen them go through before, to allow you into their world more than people really understand.”

