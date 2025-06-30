The world of Bosch: Legacy is expanding, as one of the newest allies of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) prepares for her own spinoff on Prime Video. Maggie Q plays the titular role in Ballard, a new series that follows the detective as she takes on forgotten crimes in the cold-case division at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
As viewers prepare to clock in for this new chapter in the Bosch universe, with 10 episodes of Ballard premiering exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 9, here are eight things to know about Ballard, including some exclusive insights from Maggie Q herself.
1. Ballard leads the LAPD’s cold-case division
The format of Ballard should be a familiar one for Bosch fans, as Detective Ballard leads the new, underfunded cold-case division of the LAPD as she and her team take on the city’s most challenging and long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.
“I think mysteries have always fascinated me. I like justice, and I also believe in the rule of law,” Q tells About Amazon. “I believe in all of the things in the stories that I’m telling. It’s an honor for me to tell the stories of the men and women who serve in this way. It’s a very difficult job, a thankless job, and one where I hopefully can bring something new to the table that you haven’t seen them go through before, to allow you into their world more than people really understand.”
2. Ballard stars Maggie Q in the title role
“I was so surprised how much I liked the material immediately, and the character development of not just Ballard, but everyone in the show,” Q says. “It’s rare to like something right away. It wasn’t until I got back and got to sit down with Michael Connelly and some of the producers from Bosch, to talk about why we should do this together. Once I got to know them, I was in.”
Q is likely well known to action fans, with roles in Mission: Impossible III, the Divergent film series, Priest, and Live Free or Die Hard. On the small screen, Maggie Q starred in Nikita and Stalker, and played a key role in Designated Survivor.
3. Ballard is a spinoff of Bosch: Legacy
Bosch: Legacy (2022–2025) ran for three seasons on Prime Video as a continuation of the long-running Bosch, which ran for seven seasons (2014–2021) with Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch. The spinoff picked up with the now-retired detective working as a private investigator and looking into similar murder cases that kept him busy with the LAPD. Its final season introduced Q’s Ballard as she reluctantly partners with Bosch to solve a cold case that has suddenly gotten hot with a new murder following the same modus operandi.
“Michael [Connelly] really does create this world and suck you in. I remember reading the books and really having this vision in my mind, that I prayed we were going to realize in this show,” Q says. “When we were filming, what was materializing was what I had in my mind from the books. I hope fans of the books see that and appreciate that, but realize with an adaptation you also have to take some creative license.”
4. Ballard is based on Michael Connelly’s novels
The character of Renée Ballard has been around for years in the wider world of Connelly’s books. She was first introduced in the 2017 novel The Late Show, where she burst onto the scene as a young detective looking to prove her mettle. Ballard would go on to appear in several more editions, oftentimes teaming up with Bosch in books including Dark Sacred Night (2018), The Night Fire (2019), The Dark Hours (2021), Desert Star (2022) and The Waiting (2024).
“With the first novel The Late Show, and then you go into these five books, we were inspired by Books 4 and 5 too,” Q tells About Amazon. “Really this amalgamation of all the different books for this first season. Michael’s voice is very unique in the world he creates.”
5. Ballard will uncover a conspiracy
During the course of digging into the languishing cold cases at the LAPD, one of Ballard’s main investigations will bring her face to face with a conspiracy that could reach deep into the department itself.
“There’s a storyline that arcs the entire season you’re going to be following, that has its tentacles to go off on tangents,” Q explains to About Amazon about the show’s format. “There will be a couple of episodes that are more stand-alone, and you’ll get a different case for a good reason, very organically, but other than that I think it will be that one overarching story people will tune in for. That’s the gold at the end of the rainbow.”
The case involves a serial killer’s string of murders including one particular John Doe, which will lead Ballard to uncover a dangerous conspiracy. With the help of her team, Ballard will navigate personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.
6. Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch will appear in Ballard
Though Ballard will focus on a new corner of the Bosch universe with Maggie Q’s title character and a mostly new team working alongside her, there will be be at least one familiar face who shows up to lend a hand.
That’s right: Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch will return, reprising his Bosch: Legacy role. The retired detective will once again team up with Ballard and her team to try and unravel the cold-case conspiracy that could reach deep within the department.
“When we revisit this relationship, this is somebody she has a respect for, but also someone she trusts with her secrets,” Q says. “But when she needs to get into the nitty-gritty and get stuff done, Bosch is a trusted source she can call. Personally, just working with Titus, I have the best time. I hope the fans of Bosch will see that and enjoy it.”
7. The supporting cast of Ballard is full of fresh faces
Maggie Q and Titus Welliver may be back, but much of the cast include new additions to the Bosch universe.
The supporting cast includes Courtney Taylor (Abbott Elementary), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky), Michael Mosley (Ozark), Rebecca Field (All Rise), Victoria Moroles (Teen Wolf), Amy Hill (Lilo & Stitch), Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives), Noah Bean (Damages), Alain Uy (Helstrom), and Hector Hugo (Snowfall).
8. Ballard hits the ground running in the Bosch universe
Ballard will mark the third series set within Michael Connelly’s world—and the first spinoff not directly focused on the character of Bosch himself.
“We slam you right into Ballard’s world, and that was something Amazon was really adamant about. The minute this show starts, we want you to know exactly who she is in the first few minutes,” Q says. “In that way, I think the show moves very fast. We’re 10 years since Bosch launched and moving into a new decade with this universe, so we do have to elevate it in the way we do things.”
Trending news and stories
- Meet Project Rainier, Amazon’s one-of-a-kind machine ushering in the next generation of AI
- 4 things that make Prime Day 2025 different
- From packing boxes to building satellites: Amazon's Career Choice helps employees take stellar career leaps
- Meet the cast and characters of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on Prime Video