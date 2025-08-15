Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the real-life events, Season 2 of Every Minute Counts (Cada Minuto Cuenta) returns to Prime Video with a 10-episode season on September 12.
Every Minute Counts, which premiered in November 2024, chronicles the critical hours of the 8.1-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks and their effects on the everyday working people, as well as the high-ranking authorities and decision-makers, in Mexico City.
How to stream ‘Every Minute Counts’ on Prime Video
Every Minute Counts will be available to stream on Friday, September 12 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
What is the second season of ‘Every Minute Counts’ about?
Season 2 picks up in the 24 hours since Dr. Ángel has been trapped in the rubble with no available information about his condition. Rescue activities continue to be paralyzed by the government, Pepín and his fellow students join the volunteers of their collapsed school, and Camila discovers a dark secret that involves the army.
While all this is happening, the imminent aftershock of the initial earthquake is an increasingly latent threat.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Every Minute Counts’?
In Season 2, returning cast members include Osvaldo Benavides, Maya Zapata, Antonio de la Vega, Miriam Balderas, Jesús Zavala, Azalia Ortiz, and Luis Fernando Peña. New faces include Gerardo Trejoluna, Lucila Olalde, and more.
Directed and co-written by Jorge Michel Grau (Somos lo que hay, Perdida), Every Minute Counts was co-written by Alfredo Félix-DÍaz, Victoria Orvañanos, Natalie Quevedo, Alejandro Valenzuela, and Venancio Villalobos.
It is a production of Amazon Studios and Traziende Films.
What else is on Prime Video?
