Amazon Pharmacy, the full-service online pharmacy that delivers prescription medications directly to customers’ doors, has helped customers save more than $100 million on prescription medications by automatically applying manufacturer-sponsored coupons directly to eligible orders.
For the millions of Americans managing chronic conditions, navigating the accessibility and cost of their medications can be challenging. Newer, brand-name therapies are commonly prescribed for conditions like diabetes and obesity, but these treatments can be prohibitively expensive. That's why Amazon Pharmacy created a feature that automatically applies manufacturer-sponsored coupons directly to eligible orders.
A recent study found patients only used manufacturer-sponsored coupons 15% of the time they were available to them. Amazon Pharmacy's coupon savings program helps bridge this gap by collaborating with select manufacturers to seamlessly apply eligible savings at checkout on brand-name therapies for common conditions like diabetes, ADHD, and hypothyroidism, allowing customers to focus on managing their health rather than searching for discounts.
Amazon Pharmacy created a simple, customer-friendly experience that automatically applies medication savings—similar to how Amazon.com applies coupons for retail purchases, an experience customers already know and love.
"For patients, finding and applying medication coupons has traditionally been a tedious, confusing process involving searching online, downloading forms, enrolling in programs, or calling drug manufacturers directly," said Tanvi Patel, vice president and GM of Amazon Pharmacy. "We believe it should be much easier for patients to find and afford their prescribed medications."
Which medications save customers the most
Analysis of the savings data reveals that medications for chronic conditions represent the largest portion of customer savings. GLP-1 medications commonly used for weight management ranked as the top category, followed by insulin for diabetes management. EpiPens for treating severe allergic reactions were also a significant source of customer savings.
Amazon Pharmacy's collaborations with various manufacturers have been instrumental in reaching this savings milestone. These relationships ensure manufacturer discount programs are seamlessly integrated into the Amazon Pharmacy experience, providing eligible patients with savings on novel, brand-name therapies for diabetes, hypothyroidism, emphysema, obesity, and other conditions have been part of this automatic coupon program.
Additional ways to save with Amazon Pharmacy
Here are a few other ways customers can save on medications with Amazon Pharmacy:
- Amazon Prime members can access the PrimeRx prescription savings benefit, offering discounts of up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand-name medications at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies nationwide, including Amazon Pharmacy, when paying without insurance.
- Eligible Prime members can also enroll in RxPass, an Amazon Prime membership benefit that offers access to unlimited eligible prescription medications for only $5 per month, including free shipping.
- Amazon Pharmacy accepts most insurance plans and provides free delivery on all orders.
How does Amazon Pharmacy work?
Healthcare providers can prescribe medications directly to Amazon Pharmacy just as they would with any pharmacy, and customers can also transfer existing prescriptions. Once a prescription is on file, customers receive their medications in secure, discreet packaging with real-time status updates. Trained and licensed pharmacists are available 24/7 to speak with customers about their medications.
Amazon Pharmacy plans to continue to expand its automatic coupon program to include more medications, helping more patients save time and money on the prescriptions they need to better manage their health.
Where does Amazon Pharmacy offer medication delivery?
Amazon Pharmacy offers medication delivery nationwide and same-day delivery in cities across the U.S. including Austin, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Corona metro area, Miami, New York City, Phoenix, Orlando, Seattle, the Detroit metropolitan area, and many more.
This $100 million savings milestone underscores Amazon Pharmacy's commitment to improving medication affordability and accessibility as pharmacy deserts expand across the United States. By combining convenience, medication price transparency, and fast home delivery, Amazon Pharmacy aims to provide same-day medication delivery to nearly half of U.S. customers by the end of 2025.
