Amazon makes last-minute holiday shopping easy. From unforgettable gifts and unique stocking stuffers to festive outfits, holiday décor, and hosting essentials (including groceries!), there’s still time to shop. Plus, get a sneak peek at some of Amazon’s Super Saturday Prime-exclusive deals.
Bf/holiday

How to hide your Amazon orders to keep gift purchases a surprise

Keep your Amazon gift purchases a secret with Amazon Family.

Amazon offers deals across a vast selection of products—from brands people know and love, to up-and-coming brands to discover and value-driven private labels—making it easy to shop for holiday needs in one place.
In addition, customers can see clear “Arrives before Christmas” messaging on search and item detail pages—giving shoppers the peace of mind of knowing their gifts will arrive on time. Millions of popular items will be available for Same-Day Delivery through Christmas Eve in over 9,000 cities and towns across the U.S. For customers shopping on Christmas Eve, make sure to shop early in the day as delivery windows are subject to availability and can sell out in some areas when demand is high.
If you’re looking for last-minute deals with One-Day or Same-Day delivery—or even instant delivery on digital gifts like e-gift cards—we’ve got you covered.

Last-minute deals you can still shop on Amazon

Deals and availability are subject to change.

Apparel

Nike running shoes in black and white on red background
Make every walk a soft ride with up to 25% off men’s Promina walking shoes from Nike. Shop the deal.
Move effortless through life with up to 25% off classic unisex black Wayfarer smart AI glasses from Ray-Ban that capture photos and videos, play music, and make hands-free calls. Shop the deal.
Stay on time with up to 47% off a two-tone women’s bracelet watch from Anne Klein. Shop the deal.

Beauty

Anua Brightening Skincare Routine Set with pink packaging on red background
Tone, care, and moisturize your skin with up to 15% off a brightening set from Anua. Shop the deal.
Boxed set of Kitsch XL satin heatless styling claw clip set headband on pink background
Achieve natural-looking curls with satin curling rods with up to 15% off a Hair Hero for a heatless styling set from Kitsch. Shop the deal.
Biodance 7 Day Glow Up Kit in pink packaging on orange background
Care for your skin on the road with up to 20% off a seven-day glow-up kit with sheet masks, toner pads, and more from Biodance. Shop the deal.
stockin

25 unique stocking stuffers under $15 you can find on Amazon

From quirky gadgets to practical finds, these wallet-friendly stocking stuffers—including items $5 and under—prove that the best surprises don’t need to come with big price tags.

Electronics and gaming

GoPro camera on tripod with LED light against sparkling green background
Tell your story right out of the box with up to 16% off a HERO13 Black Creator edition with camera and accessories from GoPro. Shop the deal.
Experience groundbreaking clarity for precise audio with up to 17% off a multiplatform wireless gaming headset from Logitech. Shop the deal.
Purple JBL clip-on speaker against vibrant pink glittery background
Bring your music along wherever you go with up to 25% off a portable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker from JBL. Shop the deal.
Fujifilm Instax Mini printer with photo and film pack on red background
Immortalize your favorite digital photos with up to 29% off a smartphone printer bundle from Fujifilm. Shop the deal.
Pink Beats wireless headphones on dark green background
Enjoy ultralight ergonomic design for all-day comfort with up to 35% off on-ear Bluetooth headphones from Beats. Shop the deal.

Home & Kitchen

Teal Hydro Flask water bottle against vibrant pink glittery background
Keep your drinks at your ideal temperature with up to 30% off a 32-ounce stainless-steel water bottle from Hydro Flask. Shop the deal.
Stay aware of your valuables with up to 33% off a Bluetooth wallet finder from Tile by Life360. Shop the deal.
Grow your favorite herbs with up to 35% off a soil-free indoor hydroponic garden from AeroGarden. Shop the deal.
Lock in the flavors of your favorite ingredients with up to 40% off an enamel cast-iron Dutch oven pot from Carote. Shop the deal.

Toys

Toy orange sea monster with small figure riding on top against sparkly green background
Act out your favorite Jurassic Park Rebirth scenes with up to 56% off an 18-inch mosasaurus toy from Fisher-Price. Shop the deal.
Give the gift of creativity this holiday season with up to 40% off this LEGO Christmas table decoration building toy. Shop the deal.

Sneak peek of Super Saturday

For those last-minute holiday shoppers, Amazon is launching a special 24-hour shopping experience on Super Saturday—the last Saturday before Christmas and one of the biggest shopping days of the year—on December 20, 2025.
Customers will discover exciting Prime-exclusive offers alongside deals on must-have gifts across electronics, toys, fashion, and beauty—plus plenty of perfect stocking stuffers.
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the best Prime-exclusive Super Saturday deals Prime members can shop on December 20:
Style bouncy blowouts and lasting curls with nothing but air with up to 33% off a T3 Aire 360 Multi-Styler & Blowout System. Shop the deal.
Elevate your hydration game with up to 49% off the Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler in beautiful Thyme Green. Shop the deal.
Deliver a radiant, rosy-pink highlight with up to 30% off a Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand from Charlotte Tilbury. Shop the deal.
Bf/holiday

9 tips for shopping on Amazon this holiday season

From using AI-powered shopping tools, to supporting small businesses, find out how to get more out of your Amazon shopping experience.

Make a statement with up to 15% off a Vince Camuto Knee High Boot. Shop the deal.
Create a captivating scent trail that lasts up to 18 hours with up to 50% off the Charlotte Tilbury Calm Bliss Eau De Parfum - Travel and 3 oz. Shop the deal.
Give the gift of creativity with 40% off the Crayola Art Set for Kids. Shop the deal.
Travel efficiently in style with up to 20% off select Away luggage in cloud gray. Shop the deal.
Elevate your everyday with up to 20% off the Ted Baker’s Women’s ICON Tote. Shop the deal.
Create a smoother-looking base for makeup with up to 15% off a Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Face Moisturizer. Shop the deal.

Small-business deals

Shop small and save big with up to 30% off select Vintage Havana footwear and up to 35% off Fun in Motion toys from Shashibo.

Digital gifts for last-minute shoppers

Running out of time? Digital gifting options ensure no one gets left off your list.
Save up to 20% on select gift cards.
Save on travel with up to 35% off Voyage Fare on Select Sailings from Disney Cruise Line, and take $30 experiences—only in the Tripadvisor app—when you join the new Tripadvisor Rewards program. Plus, Amazon shoppers can save up to 30% off on Avis car rental rates and earn 10% back in an Amazon.com gift card when they Reserve on Amazon. Find out more about Travel Deals or search “travel deals” on Amazon.com. (Terms apply.)

How to join Prime this holiday season

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season and beyond, now’s a great time sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership.
Illuminated arch framing Amazon boxes decorated with holiday lights

What to know about Amazon’s holiday return policy

Shop with confidence this holiday season with extended return windows and free, no-box returns at over 8,000 locations.

Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Additionally, 18-24 year-olds can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month $0 trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month.
For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit Prime.

Trending news and stories

  1. Amazon's Thank My Driver feature: How it works and how you can show appreciation all year long
  2. Everything you need to know about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video
  3. What is Amazon Luna? Cloud gaming reimagined
  4. Everything to know about the new ‘Harry Potter’ audiobooks from Audible