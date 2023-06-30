Amazon is famous for its fast shipping. But just how fast is it?

Prime helps members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably. We first introduced Same-Day Delivery to Prime members in 2015. Since then, this option has expanded to many major cities, more than 90, allowing more Prime members to receive their purchases not only conveniently, but fast.

Read on to learn how it works and other details you should know before you place your order.

How Amazon Same-Day Delivery works

Millions of items across Amazon, including beauty, home, pets, and apparel products, are eligible for Same-Day Delivery. We’ve also partnered with local retail stores to offer Same-Day Delivery or pickup through the Same-Day Store.

To see whether your area has Same-Day Delivery, you can visit amazon.com/samedaystore and browse by category, price point, and retail store. You can also look for free delivery today or free pickup today next to the product name as you shop across all of Amazon.

If the item is eligible for Same-Day Delivery, you should see an order within countdown timer telling you how much time you have to place the order in order to receive it the same day.

Your order summary will show the estimated delivery time, or the time that your pickup order will be ready.

Is Same-Day Delivery free?

For Prime members, Same-Day Delivery is free for orders over $25 in most cities. If your order doesn’t meet the minimum, you can still choose Same-Day Delivery for a $2.99 fee. One exception: Amazon gift card shipping is always free.

If you’re not a Prime member, you can still choose Same-Day Delivery for a $9.99 fee. Amazon gift card shipping is the exception and you’ll only pay $3.99 for Same-Day Delivery.

Where is Same-Day Delivery available?

Same-Day Delivery is available in over 90 U.S. metro areas, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, Detroit, Miami, and Dallas. Make sure to update your addresses to see if you live in an eligible zip code and shop eligible items.

What retail stores participate in Same-Day Delivery?

Many of your favorite retail stores like Fabletics, Sur La Table, BC Surf & Sport, GNC, PacSun, 100% Pure, Athletic Annex, SR Max, and The Inspiration Co. offer Same-Day Delivery or pickup in over 100 U.S. metro areas. Specific store availability depends on your area.

Is Same-Day Delivery available every day of the year?

Same-Day Delivery is available every day of the week for all but three days of the year. Pickup and delivery from local retail stores is subject to that store’s operating hours.

Same-Day Delivery is not available on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, or New Year's Day.

Can you return Same-Day Delivery orders?

Yes, you can return Same-Day Delivery orders on most items as you would with any other Amazon order. Just visit your orders to start the return process. Currently, we offer in-store returns for orders from participating retailers.

As Same-Day Delivery continues to expand, we’ll keep customers updated on the latest ways to receive their Amazon orders quickly and conveniently.

