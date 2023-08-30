A college basketball star shares her top 7 back-to-school essentials from Amazon

As the summer quickly comes to an end, I’m so excited to be heading into my senior year! A new school year is a fresh start, and Amazon is my go-to place to pick up everything I need for a successful semester. And for those who don’t know—Amazon offers a Prime membership for college students. With Prime Student, you get all the same benefits of Prime—that's all of the savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership—at only 50% of the price! Now that’s a slam dunk!
Need a little help putting your college shopping list together? I’ve got you like I’ve got the next three-pointer. Check out a few of my absolute must-haves that might help—including a few unexpected-but-extremely-handy items, like skincare and portable chargers.
Here are some of my top essentials for college students.
1.Memory foam travel pillow
Between all the traveling during the season and studying for school, I try to get my rest whenever I can. This travel pillow has been a lifesaver to help catch some sleep on the go. Whether you’re heading to a game or ducking out for spring break, don’t forget to book your travel with StudentUniverse and get up to an additional 10% discount on all flights booked, along with an Amazon Gift Card worth 10% of the purchase price. Make sure to take your travel pillow with you!
2.Sheet masks
Taking care of my skin is a huge priority for me. Having a schedule full of late-night studying, traveling, and basketball makes it so important to take time for self-care. I love to pair a sheet mask with my Calm app to unwind after a long day. Pro tip: Prime Student members get exclusive savings on a Calm Premium subscription, you can de-stress from your last exam or a game that ends in a nail-biting buzzer-beater.
3.Insulated tumbler mug with straw
Hydration is key for me, and a good water bottle helps me stay on top of it. This insulated mug keeps me motivated to drink water all day long, and the sleek design even fits in my car's cup holder.
4.Silicon tablet protector
This tablet protector is a must for keeping my tablet cute and protected. I love the prop-up stand that helps me watch my favorite shows with Prime Video on the go.
5.Portable charger
A portable charger is a must for busy days when I’m running around campus and need a charge between practice and class. I never leave the house without a portable charger. This one is small enough to fit in any purse, which is a huge plus.
6.Weekly planner
Organization is key to staying on track during the school year. Using a weekly planner is my hack to keep on schedule. Student-athlete life is no joke, and this is a great tool to keep my life organized.
7.Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector
It might just be me, but I love wired headphones! The Apple EarPods are easy and compact, which means I can listen to my favorite music at all times. Right now, I’m listening to anything and everything Beyoncé, as I am getting ready to attend her concert! Amazon Music is free with your Prime membership, and you can shuffle play all the music and listen to the largest catalog of top podcasts without ads.
Life can be crazy as a student athlete, but Prime’s fast, free delivery makes it so easy to get all my favorite things delivered right to campus, and make sure I am always equipped with everything I need. Prime Student always has your back.
