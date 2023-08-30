Back to Amazon
NewsAmazon Prime

A college basketball star shares her top 7 back-to-school essentials from Amazon

Written by Angel Reese, Student, Louisiana State University
2 min
 
Written by Angel Reese, Student, Louisiana State University
A collage of images. On the left: Angel Reese poses outside. On the top right: a pair of air pods. On the bottom right: an iPad with a light pink protective cover.
Louisiana State University women’s basketball forward Angel Reese reveals her must-have products to power through the school year—and how Prime Student can help.

As the summer quickly comes to an end, I’m so excited to be heading into my senior year! A new school year is a fresh start, and Amazon is my go-to place to pick up everything I need for a successful semester. And for those who don’t know—Amazon offers a Prime membership for college students. With Prime Student, you get all the same benefits of Prime—that's all of the savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership—at only 50% of the price! Now that’s a slam dunk!

Need a little help putting your college shopping list together? I’ve got you like I’ve got the next three-pointer. Check out a few of my absolute must-haves that might help—including a few unexpected-but-extremely-handy items, like skincare and portable chargers.

Here are some of my top essentials for college students.

Here are some of my top essentials for college students.

As the summer quickly comes to an end, I’m so excited to be heading into my senior year! A new school year is a fresh start, and Amazon is my go-to place to pick up everything I need for a successful semester. And for those who don’t know—Amazon offers a Prime membership for college students. With Prime Student, you get all the same benefits of Prime—that's all of the savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership—at only 50% of the price! Now that’s a slam dunk!

Need a little help putting your college shopping list together? I’ve got you like I’ve got the next three-pointer. Check out a few of my absolute must-haves that might help—including a few unexpected-but-extremely-handy items, like skincare and portable chargers.

Here are some of my top essentials for college students.

  • 1.
    Memory foam travel pillow
    Angel Reese's must-have Amazon products.

    Between all the traveling during the season and studying for school, I try to get my rest whenever I can. This travel pillow has been a lifesaver to help catch some sleep on the go. Whether you’re heading to a game or ducking out for spring break, don’t forget to book your travel with StudentUniverse and get up to an additional 10% discount on all flights booked, along with an Amazon Gift Card worth 10% of the purchase price. Make sure to take your travel pillow with you!

    Shop now

  • 2.
    Sheet masks
    Angel Reese's must-have Amazon products.

    Taking care of my skin is a huge priority for me. Having a schedule full of late-night studying, traveling, and basketball makes it so important to take time for self-care. I love to pair a sheet mask with my Calm app to unwind after a long day. Pro tip: Prime Student members get exclusive savings on a Calm Premium subscription, you can de-stress from your last exam or a game that ends in a nail-biting buzzer-beater.

    Shop now

  • 3.
    Insulated tumbler mug with straw
    Angel Reese's must-have Amazon products.

    Hydration is key for me, and a good water bottle helps me stay on top of it. This insulated mug keeps me motivated to drink water all day long, and the sleek design even fits in my car’s cup holder.

    Shop now

  • 4.
    Silicon tablet protector
    Angel Reese's must-have Amazon products.

    This tablet protector is a must for keeping my tablet cute and protected. I love the prop-up stand that helps me watch my favorite shows with Prime Video on the go.

    Shop now

  • 5.
    Portable charger
    Angel Reese's must-have Amazon products.

    A portable charger is a must for busy days when I’m running around campus and need a charge between practice and class. I never leave the house without a portable charger. This one is small enough to fit in any purse, which is a huge plus.

    Shop now

  • 6.
    Weekly planner
    Angel Reese's must-have Amazon products.

    Organization is key to staying on track during the school year. Using a weekly planner is my hack to keep on schedule. Student-athlete life is no joke, and this is a great tool to keep my life organized.

    Shop now

  • 7.
    Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector
    Angel Reese's must-have Amazon products.

    It might just be me, but I love wired headphones! The Apple EarPods are easy and compact, which means I can listen to my favorite music at all times. Right now, I’m listening to anything and everything Beyoncé, as I am getting ready to attend her concert! Amazon Music is free with your Prime membership, and you can shuffle play all the music and listen to the largest catalog of top podcasts without ads.

    Shop now

Life can be crazy as a student athlete, but Prime’s fast, free delivery makes it so easy to get all my favorite things delivered right to campus, and make sure I am always equipped with everything I need. Prime Student always has your back.

Check out more articles on the benefits of a Prime Student membership:

